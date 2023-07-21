A cute black man has caused a frenzy online after showing off the three oyinbo women he brought to Africa

A trending video which was shared via the TikTok app showed the four of them getting along and having fun

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many throwing questions at the young man

A video of a black man, Isa Masai, with three white women in Africa has gone viral on social media.

In the video shared by @masai_sai on the TikTok app, the three women were seen eating 'fufu' and soup from one plate, while the man made a selfie video of them.

Black man having fun with three oyinbo ladies in Africa Photo credit: @masai_isa/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The video was captioned: “Eating time we having ugali.”

Other videos spotted on his TikTok page showed them having fun, riding bikes, and getting to know more about the culture of the village.

The clip has sparked a frenzy on social media with many netizens inquiring to know the man's relationship with the women. Others praised him for his hospitality and kindness.

It is however unclear where in Africa the video was taken or the relationship he shares with the women.

Reactions as man brings 3 women to Africa

@Aseg commented:

“I bet you enjoyed the desserts after this meal.”

@Usman Balogun said:

“I like your place u are enjoying.”

@user7304012146293 said:

“Left hand with ugali.”

@LE TABOU reacted:

“I wander how some of my brothers do.”

@cambabit reacted:

“Very nice you with 3 beatifull women greetings from Boliviaa.”

@christianmbessime said:

“Bro,please can you give one of your sister in law, i'm from Cameroun.”

@prïñçë Rêñy reacted:

“Same here I which to come too but the truth one to take mi around have not seen.”

@user7974220445573 said:

“I need that one of woman beautiful.”

@Julius Quest commented:

"Give me one I marry.”

@Shopyquality said:

“I can’t think positive watching this.”

@mistertukas commented:

“They all just wanted the dessert.”

@monefz said:

“Can I have one of those magnificent Ladies there.”

@UNCLE BOB said:

“Bro how you end up with three while an I can get one.”

@Qaisar Abbas reacted:

“That’s usually the intro to the rest of movie.”

@jhondobryden3 reacted:

“Cute girl in the middle.”

@Eastman Ekene Ifemed said:

“Ugali is good for pregnancy.”

@Mount Paran ventures said:

“It’s a very neat village. Where’s location?”

@user3877556225228 said:

“You look nice and loving muko you give one I come from uganda.”

@wisper reacted:

“I want to be a masaai how do you get these girls?”

@stilstyl commented:

“If you know yo know way they so happy.”

@Derrick Quarm reacted:

“I know something will cause something for something to be something.”

@saheed mr yes o said:

“Abeg i need one of this woman pls.”

@user1397610049123 reacted:

“He just said that "I think it's hitting time”

@Omar British reacted:

“You’ve the real Ugali there bro.”

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng