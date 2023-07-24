Hours after condemning Davido over his signee Logos Olori's new single 'Jaye Lo' music video, Ali Nuhu has changed his mind

The Kannywood actor, in a post on his Instagram page, thanked the singer for deleting the controversial video

Ali Nuhu also urged people offended by the video to let sleeping dogs lie and desist from dragging Davido further

Kannywood actor Ali Nuhu joined several netizens to kick against Davido's new signee Logos Olori's controversial music video.

Nuhu shared a picture of the DMW label boss with a cancel sign on it and said the act portrayed in the video was “totally unacceptable in Islam.”

Ali Nuhu posted that he had forgiven Davido Photo credit: @davido/@realalinuhu

In a new turn of events, the Kannywood actor uncanceled the singer by sharing a post on his Instagram page.

Nuhu called for peace from other offended Muslims and his fans as he shared a photo of Davido, thanking him for taking the video down.

He wrote:

"Thank you for deleting that post @davido, to everyone who felt offended by his post please let sleeping dogs lie. Let love lead, I am̲ personally not against anyone but Please I am appealing to all my fans to desist from any dragging, abuse or insult. Thanks."

See the actor's post below:

Netizens react to Ali Nuhu's post

The actor's post sparked mixed reactions. While some fans praised Ali Nuhu, others dragged him and called for an apology from Davido.

Read some comments gathered below:

toyin_abraham:

"@realalinuhu thank you bro"

jamiluyakasai:

"This is a shame, posting Davido Picture and thanking his at the moment because he is not the one removed the post, the post was removed by Instagram and even he is the one removed he not deserves this post @realalinuhu."

tkannywood_fimmagazine:

"Deleting the post is not enough. He should come out and distance himself from the post and then apologise to all Muslims for insulting their religion. Besides, some people are saying he was not the one who deleted the post but Instagram after he was reported."

mutan_arewa:

"It’s not enough ooo we don’t know who deleted the video him or instagram…so he mst apologize ooo."

crackydon:

"You Are Such A Great Leader✍! Bigger You InshaAllah"

maryam__ballah:

"One thing I love about him is that he corrects his mistakes and that’s how human beings supposed to be. But next time he shouldn’t jokes with ISLAM. Because my religion is VERY RESPECTFUL . GOD BLESS ISLAM "

sen_mubarak_my:

"I swear shame on you! The first time I saw your post, it was very nice and I was proud. Just because his post was removed is to forget his crime. What's wrong with being forgotten. But you deleted the first one, and posted another one thanking him! And he didn't even give patience"

tagwayenasali:

"Please let's us all accept his gesture as he removed the video from his timeline at least is ok because this is all what we're fighting for. "

