A hotel worker, Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, returned the sum of $70,000 a man who patronised her hotel misplaced

Davido joined many Nigerians who have praised Ngozi's honesty, as he offered a $10,000 reward to the hotel worker

The Fall and Unavailable singer got people appreciating his effort to reward a lady's honest action that some condemned

All light is shining on Kekwaaru Ngozi Mary, a hotel worker, who returned the $70,000 (54.3m) a man misplaced in a hotel. Davido has promised to help her.

Davido called on people to find her for him. He said he would give her $10,000 (N7,765,000) to reward the lady's honesty.

Many praised Davido for pledging to give Ngozi $10,000. Photo source: @davido

Davido rewarded hotel worker's honesty with $10,000

In a tweet, the Unavailable crooner made on Sunday, July 23, he quoted a Twitter user who praised the lady for being an honest Nigerian.

Many Nigerians have taken to the singer's comment section to praise him for rewarding Ngozi.

See his tweet below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@iam_softkey said:

"We rise by lifting others."

@davidchibuike_ said:

"How much will you give the person that finds her."

@Adaomaasaba said:

"David, man, after God's heart."

@Mbahdeyforyou said:

"Your name suppose be wisdom."

@adetoro99 said:

"This guy sabi Pr things. All those draggings will die down now lol."

@bashir_ashura said:

"Humanity over everything you could ever imagined! He has contributed more to humanity and that's the only way to serve religion better."

@mugeez4l said:

"She’s still down $60k tho."

@Sirgreg1 said:

"Davido na sweet sugar daddy abeg leave kindness for am."

@JOEBEL_ said:

"First time wey good girl go actually pay for this country."

@AngelNelsonC said:

"OBO God bless you!"

