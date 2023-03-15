Nigerian rapper Goya Menor is now a global citizen as he celebrates being conferred an honorary title in the United States of America

In the video shared by the Edo-born hypeman Goya Menor was seen receiving a proclamatory certificate of honour from the mayor of Georgetown

Bright Goya, in reaction to the honour, wrote online, noting that it was his most significant win so far

Fast-rising Nigerian singer Bright Menor better known as Goya Menor, trends online after he was recently bestowed a proclamatory honour of recognition by the United States of America.

Goya Menor was seen in a viral clip as he officially received the certificate of his proclamatory honour from the Director of Prince George's County Council, Walle Dernoga.

Nigerian singer Goya Menor trends online as he receives a special accolade from the American government. Photo credit: @goya_menor

Source: Instagram

The Nigerian-born musician has been bestowed the honour because of the unprecedented success of his song "Amapiano Remix" worldwide; the song shattered several records.

Amapiano Remix was the most Shazamed song in 2021. It also garnered over 10 billion views on TikTok and 60 million streams on Spotify, entering the top 100 billboard chart as number 1.

Watch the honorary ceremony below:

See how netizens reacted to Goya Menor's honorary achievement in the U.S

@realmercyaigbe:

"Congratulations."

@babarex0:

"Congratulations Broda. Proud of u."

@edopride:

"Big CONGRATS …. Edo to the World."

@haguwana_organic:

"I like you brother and congratulations however you could have dress orderly for the occasion, what happened to the Nigerian outfit?"

@larrichuks:

"That is the definition of grace.. no be by 100 album just 1 hit my guy they the whole world..."

@mcedopikin:

"Congratulations my man, God bless you for us bro."

@benjamin.osadolor:

"Nor be me run am but na grace, so make nobody put hand for my lane, cos if you do you are messing with the grace"

@mimilake7474:

"Just the kind of great news I need to start my day.Grace on king."

"Everyday is a win": Singer Goya Menor bags honorary doctorate degree

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that 2022 will undoubtedly be memorable for Nigerian singer Goya Menor as he adds another feather to his cap.

The singer whose song Amena Amapiano (You Wanna Bamba) shot him into stardom has been awarded an honorary doctorate in business management.

The doctorate was bestowed on him by the American Management University. He shared a photo of himself dressed in an academic gown and accompanied it with a caption announcing the good news.

Source: Legit.ng