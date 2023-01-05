Weeks after welcoming her first child Nola, comedian Kiekie finally threw a lavish naming ceremony for the little one

Friends, family members, and colleagues in the industry showed up in their numbers for their first ‘owambe’ of the year and to celebrate with Kiekie

Enioluwa, Folagade Banks, and singer Simi among others were spotted in fun videos and photos from the star-studded event

Popular skit maker Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori aka Kiekie got tongues rolling on social media as she threw the first celebrity ‘owambe’ party for the year 2023.

Weeks after Kiekie and her husband welcomed their first child, Nola, they finally hosted family members, friends and industry colleagues to a lovely naming ceremony.

Celebs storm skit maker Kiekie's naming ceremony party. Photo: @harmonihie/@officialtaiwoadeyemi

The star-studded party went down on Wednesday, January 4, and it was indeed a fun-filled experience for all in attendance.

Colleagues like Mr Macaroni, Broda Shaggi, Enioluwa, Folagade Banks, Nasboi, and Mc Lively all showed up to celebrate with one of their own.

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye also graced the naming ceremony with her presence. Singer Simi was also among those who showed up to celebrate Kiekie's newborn.

Check out pictures of guests at the event below:

Recall that Legit.ng reported that Kiekie shared the news of her baby's arrival in December 2022, in a post shared on her official Instagram page.

"Look who’s Here! Our Baby.! NOLA. E. ILORI," she captioned a video post shared with her fans and supporters in the online community.

Many immediately flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages and words of prayers for the newborn baby.

One person wrote:

"Don’t worry na grand arrival we go do for airport, baby sef go dey fear say na Wetin. My Love, Congratulations to you and hubby, our God answers prayers!!!❤️ Jesu Seun."

