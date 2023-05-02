Popular Nigerian comedian, Adebowale ‘Debo’ Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni recently recieved a huge surprise from friends ahead of his birthday

A number of Mr Macaroni’s friends threw him a big birthday party to celebrate him turning 30

Videos from the occasion showed Mr Macaroni getting very emotional and crying like a baby after he realised what was happening

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Adebowale Adedayo aka Mr Macaroni was recently shown great love by his friends ahead of his 30th birthday.

The much loved thespian was to clock the milestone age on May 3, 2023, but his friends had other plans before his big day.

On May 1, a huge birthday party was organised for Macaroni unknown to him and his reaction after discovering what was happening melted many hearts on social media.

Videos trend as friends surprise Mr Macaroni with 30th birthday party. Photos: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

In a series of videos reposted on Mr Macaroni’s Instagram stories, it showed the moment he arrived at his party venue and how a large crowd of friends and well-wishers trooped outside to receive him and scream ‘happy birthday’.

From the videos, it was clear that the film star already realised what was happening as soon as he got to the venue. The event centre was decorated with balloons and a series of photos of the celebrant as well as posters showing that it was his 30th birthday.

More videos from the event showed Mr Macaroni crying hard like a baby as more friends and well-wishers continued to show him love. He was obviously in awe of the great lengths his loved ones had gone to make his milestone age celebration a special one.

Some of the celebrities who graced the occasion includes Lateef Adedimeji, Bovi, VJ Adams, Kiekie, Timi Agbaje, Broda Shaggi, Jide Awobona, Harmonie, to name a few.

See one of the touching videos of Mr Macaroni crying at his surprise birthday party below:

Fans react as Mr Macaroni’s friends surprise him with 30th birthday party

Orinayo.ike:

“Awwwwwnn what are they friends for .”

Simplyshadedairo:

“So Macaroni can cry You deserve it. Happy birthday dear ”

fitjoseph:

“All of una de cut like 5years comot for una birthday, happy buyday sha”

bukenkestores:

“Daddy wa, common stop eet.... You deserve more mehn”

oloyo_authentic:

“Eeeeyah, Good Man❤️”

supplementsforagelesskin:

“Wow happy birthday to him, he deserves all d happiness ”

Kvng_phyzah:

“He deserves it biko❤️❤️”

a.d.e.d.a.r.a:

“Sorry Daddy wa”

taara_vogue_scents:

“He shows up for people too, so he deserves it, happy birthday”

Source: Legit.ng