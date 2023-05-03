Popular Nigerian actor and comedian Adebowale Adedayo, aka Mr Macaroni, has clocked the milestone age of 30

On May 3, 2023, the movie star took to social media to share new photos of himself as he marked the special occasion

A number of celebrities took to Macaroni’s comment section to celebrate with him and wish him well

Popular Nigerian actor, comedian and activist, Mr Macaroni, has taken to social media to celebrate his 30th birthday to the joy of fans.

Macaroni clocked 30 on May 3, 2023, and on his official Instagram page, he shared a series of new photos for his birthday.

In the snaps, the ‘Daddy Wa’ star ditched his regular agbada costume and opted for a traditional cowboy look.

Comedian Mr Macaroni shares new 30th birthday photos. Photos: @mrmacaroni1

Source: Instagram

In the photos, Mr Macaroni rocked a leopard print vest paired with a pair of black trousers, black boots and a hat with a scarf in the same leopard print. Macaroni also wore white beaded bracelets.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The birthday boy accompanied his new photos with a simple caption explaining how he wants to start living life.

He wrote:

“Freaky 30!!! I want to start living life!!!! ”

See his post below:

Nigerian celebrities and fans join Mr Macaroni to celebrate 30th birthday

Shortly after the photos were posted online, a number of celebrities used the opportunity to show Mr Macaroni some love. They took to his comment section to celebrate with him. Read some of their messages below:

mariachikebenjamin:

“Happy birthday, birthday mate.”

iyaboojofespris:

“Happy Birthday dear ❤️”

iamnino_b:

“My brother ❤️ Happy birthday my G ”

toyin_abraham:

“Happy darling”

kie_kie__:

“Superrrrr!!!!!!!! Happy birthday Debo ”

yhemo_lee:

“Happy birthday Aburo mi ❤️”

tokemakinwa:

“Happy birthday ❤️”

_kehindebankole:

“And may this be the first day of the best days of your life! Amen ❤️”

lindaosifo:

“Happy Birthday king. More blessings and life.”

shes_ayobami:

“Happy birthday ”

kunleafo:

“Happy birthday Aburo mi atata”

Elozonam:

“Happy birthday my G”

Mr Macaroni cries like a baby as top celebs surprise him with party for 30th birthday

Mr Macaroni was recently shown great love by his friends ahead of his 30th birthday.

The much-loved thespian was to clock the milestone age on May 3, 2023, but his friends had other plans before his big day.

On May 1, a huge birthday party was organised for Macaroni, unknown to him, and his reaction after discovering what was happening melted many hearts on social media.

Source: Legit.ng