With the invention of Artificial Intelligence, it is no longer hard to imagine what the past and future look like in some cases

An editor on Instagram recently used the tool to imagine what some favourite Nigerian singers looked like as kids

The editor also shared what Davido, Burna Boy, Asake, Omah Lay and Tems would look like in their old age

The lives of some popular Nigerian stars have been reimagined by an Artificial Intelligence tool, which has sparked reactions online.

A photo editor identified as re_edits on Instagram got to work and created images of favourite Nigerian singers as babies, adults, and old-aged people.

Netizens react to AI generated photos of favourite celebrities Photo credit: @re_edits

Source: Instagram

Davido went from a cute little boy to a 'swaggerlicious' grandpa with white hair.

Burna Boy will be called 'Grandpa African Giant' if he looks like AI imagined him in his old age.

Wizkid got netizens drooling over the fact that the same way he has refused to age, he still wasn't humbled by old age.

Rema made a cute baby, and the singer looked somewhat like a preacher in his fake old age.

Tems would make a beautiful grandma, even cuter than when she was young.

Ayra Starr's old age wasn't imagined, but going by the beauty AI created for her as a baby and a young adult, she would get people drooling too.

For Omah Lay, his current look imagined by AI looks even finer, and some netizens argue he still looks depressed as an old man.

Asake as a baby was cute, but the old-age AI created for the singer also sparked mixed reactions.

Netizens react to the imagined lives

The post sparked mixed reactions online, with a lot of people gushing over ageless Wizkid.

jerryclefadam:

"Asake no fine at all."

idia.aisien:

"Awww Tems and Ayra"

yanzybaby:

"Wizkid is always a cute daddyyo "

ajayisyourbaby:

"Wizkid is just too perfect kilode❤️"

baadsavage:

"Remove the old version of Wiz.. he’s gonna be young forever "

mrpresidennnt:

"Davido and Wizzy looking like Zaddy Till the end of time sha ❤️❤️"

_timijoker001:

"When it comes to @wizkidayo he's always outstanding,, man is just beautiful."

_rexxy_miles__:

"Wizkid is always handsome and young❤️"

t.h.e.z.a.d.d.y:

"The thing could not do Ayras old age look cus she young forever ❤️"

Source: Legit.ng