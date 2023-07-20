Davido and his lawyer Prince have a fantastic relationship, and they sometimes goof around when having fun

Nigerians were, however, not impressed with the latest video from the duo, as Prince now sports a new look

Davido's lawyer danced beside him, and many people have pointed out that the blonde look does not suit him

Davido's lawyer Prince has sparked reactions on social media with his new blonde look.

The lawyer, just as much a celebrity as his client, was seen dancing with the singer in a video.

Netizens react to video of Davido and his lawyer Photo credit: @codedblog/@prince_ii

Prince showed off his dancing skills, but his looks got people sharing different reactions.

The lawyer looked completely different with his blonde hair and beard.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Davido and Prince's video

honeylove359:

"See lawyer! This is why he is has issues."

prettypellz:

"Prince o. They should at least be honest with him by telling him it doesn’t look nice on him"

hrh_kingdiamond:

"He supposed lawyer "

unbeatableng:

"That lawyer way no know his duty still go die hair make he just Kuku sing "

_barronness50:

"So he shouldn’t be happy and live life bcos he’s Davido’s lawyer‍♀️"

divabarrister:

"This your lawyer still dey? Please let him up his game. T for Thanks."

jmkexclusive3:

"Lawyer wey no fit advise his client rightly."

iam_degold:

"I met him in person, I don’t know who encourage him about the color, his wife don’t tell him truth ‍♂️‍♂️"

caramelcathyy:

"Looks like a homeless fan. Davido is really nice sha"

kris_cindy:

"Lawyer wey dey craze "

iamf.aramide:

"That's prince, very useless."

Nkechi Blessing's boyfriend advises Davido to sack lawyer

Xxsive, a content creator currently dating actress Nkechi Blessing Sunday, reacted to the pregnancy saga involving Davido and a US lady, Anita Brown.

In a video posted on his Instagram page, Xxssive advised the singer to sack his lawyer, Prince, over his incompetence.

He went on to explain that Prince, knowing Davido's weakness for women, ought to draft a contract that would go anywhere the singer travels to, which would state the consequences of getting pregnant for the singer, among other things.

