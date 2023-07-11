Veteran singer Blackface has accused top stars Wizkid and Burna Boy of stealing his songs as their inspiration

Blackface revealed that he knows the young ones are trying to rise, but it looked like he was in competition with himself

The singer also added that he has no problem with granting permission for people to use his songs

Popular veteran music star Blackface in an interview with Naija FM reveals that young singers get inspiration from his music.

According to the singer, Wizkid was the first to sample one of his songs in a track he dropped with Banky W.

The former Plantashun Boiz star added that the sampling and stealing of his published songs looked like everyone went around passing them to their friends.

When his songs have been successfully claimed, Blackface was at a loss on how they suddenly faded from the airwaves and the new ones would take over.

Sighting another example, the singer added that Wizkid's Ginger where he featured Burna Boy is his song all through with different verses as opposed to when people just took a part of his song and used it.

Now, Blackface noted people have started going to find inspiration in new places because he fought to stop being in competition with himself.

Despite the theft, the singer said he is open to talking to Wizkid and co because he understands they are upcoming stars and he would grant them permission to sample or use his songs.

Netizens react to Blacface's statement

netizens are used to Blackface coming online to call out colleagues or stealing his songs. Different opinions were however shared this time around.

Read some comments gathered below:

chinedumuka:

"The guy is super talented , he wrote all plantasun boiz song , so I believe him even though all these kids don't know."

ufuomaobrike:

"It's still a wonder to me why blackface lay claims ownership to all hit songs out there but cannot sing a single hit song himself."

king_mayorblack:

"Even Portable don thief this guy song too. Nonsense and ingredients!"

iam_ayobammy:

"Na every 3 market days dem dey steal this one song! Ashierey."

yuuki_therealist:

"This guy if you were such an inspiration, you would be duly recognized. Rest abeg"

dykegadgets:

"Bro , you for just dey write song give artistes collect your money."

osagiator_ewean_gabriel:

"If to say Fela never die I sure say e go still accuse de man."

kayoloriebi:

"Osinwin Eniyan.....ur face no even show for portrait always using wizkid name to trend"

ritybel:

"He should be admitted in Yaba left as soon as possible bcos this is getting out of hand. Every song, na you write am."

surekings_comedy:

"U go explain tire oh because no evidence say u make am"

Blackface claims Asake's Joha is from his son

Popular Nigerian singer, Blackface was in the news for claiming a musician took his song.

The former Plantashun Boiz star revealed this while speaking during an interview with Naija FM that the culprit was Asake.

In the interview video that made the rounds online, Blackface claimed that Asake’s hit song, Joha, was from his own song called Ikebe Super.

