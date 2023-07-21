Popular Nigerian singer Mr Eazi turned a new age on July 19, and he took the celebration to Mykonos Greece

The Skin Tight crooner had a great time, wining and dining with friends, with his fiancee Temi Otedola by his side

At the end of the celebration, Eazi couldn't help but lament about how much he had spent on his birthday

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nigerian singer Mr Eazi celebrated his birthday on a vacation in Mykonos, Greece, and shared moments on social media.

The musician, who is engaged to Femi Otedola's daughter Temi, had her by his side as they had a great time with their friends.

Mr Eazi clebrates birthday with friends and lover in Mykonos Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

Eazi hosted about ten friends in a restaurant; they ate to their ill, drank enough wine and gave him the birthday cheer when his cake came.

The singer and Temi also had their loved-up moment as they stuck by each other's side all through.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Eazi captioned his post with:

"Selective About My Tribe. "

See the post below:

In another post sighted online, Ezi couldn't help but lament after pending about N9.1m on his birthday celebration, he also added that someone was in trouble over the bill.

View post below:

Netizens react to Mr Eazi's post

The singer's receipt generated the most reactions; while some people simply hailed him, others taunted the singer, saying he spent his father-in-law's money.

Read some comments gathered below:

808andyblayz:

"What exactly is he fuming at ? not like it’s his money! No be Otedola money?"

luxuryhairbyplush:

"But, Temi paid na."

wendy_adamma:

"How i'm fuming after spending 500 naira on groceries and floating berries "

fayyeegbuniwe:

"One thing Mr EAZI would do is show offTemi!!!! "

sahmmy_ndukwe:

"They didn’t force you to spend it though… why the announcement?"

nysc_diary:

"Eazi is an investor, I am guessing he felt he could have used the money for some business venture rather that eating all that."

symply_tina1:

"July gather too many great people ❤️#julybabies we are special "

chekwubeisaac:

"We really didn't need to see this Sha. You are enter road go Greece for vacation and you expect to spend N50 before? "

neo_akpofure:

"Last slide always the best!❤️"

deejayneptune:

"Enjoyment Minister ! Happy birthday brother."

gb_xclusive_:

"These guys fit don wed make. We no know .. ❤️❤️❤️"

Netizens gush as Temi Otedola celebrates Mr Eazi with sweet post on his birthday

Singer Mr Eazi's fiancee Temi Otedola doesn't hesitate to show off how much she loves him on social media.

The fashion influencer put up an adorable post to celebrate the singer's birthday on July 19.

The caption of the billionaire's daughter's post wished Mr Eazi a happy birthday, and she tagged herself as the luckiest girl in the world.

Source: Legit.ng