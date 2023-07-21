Nigerian superstar Wizkid expressed his shock and disbelief at the lengths his fans are willing to go to for him

In an old viral video, a young man and some ladies fought for Wizkid’s Bottega designer jacket when he threw it into the crowd during one of his performances

Reacting to the video, the Ojuelegba crooner and his team members spoke about the surprising moment

Nigerian singer Wizkid is still in awe over the kind of love his fans have for him.

The More Love Less Ego recounted one of the bizarre stan moments he had recently during one of his performances.

Wizkid makes fun of bizarre moment at Afro Nation Credit: @wizkid, @adesope_shopsydoo

The singer threw his designer Bottega jacket into the crowd, which was caught by some ladies and a man. A viral clip showed how they all struggled over who would take the singer’s clothing home.

The Ojuelegba crooner had to intervene by begging the man to leave the jacket for the young ladies, and promised to take pictures with him instead. But the man refused to let the coat go.

A video emerged online, showing the singer and his team discussing the event, and Wizkid couldn't believe the frenzy that ensued.

See the video below

Wizkid’s video with his team sparks reactions

Fans flooded the comments section, expressing how they would do the same if they were in the same situation.

See their comments below:

zynaab_:

"The girl is seeing big wizkid jacket and all the hype she’ll get from wearing it but the boy is seeing money, money that can even change his life."

kingpexxie:

"If I drop am, Make I bend…. na as she buy ticket me sef buy ticket… mo ma sare sha jacket yen si Ori EBay…. Premium rare find ."

mr_embarrazzment:

"Make I leave jacket because of picture wey no sure. Wizzy you Dey whine? "

iamamakae:

"When Baba don already picture how em go drip with the Bottega jacket ....You wan make em give am to Babe ordinary EVE."

I came from nothing - Wizkid says

Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has caused an online buzz after his old interview with Tim Westwood resurfaced online.

In a video which was posted on Instagram by @wizkidnews and spotted by Legit.ng, the Starboy was seen speaking on his humble beginnings.

According to Wizkid, he came from nothing and he worked hard for everything he has today because they did not come to him overnight.

Source: Legit.ng