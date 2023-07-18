Nigeria and Africa as a whole have been shown to the world in a new light, thanks to creatives in different fields

A lady identified as Koshieo in a video on TikTok highlighted how significant Davido's performance at the Capital One Arena is

As a creative herself, Koshieo celebrated the fact she is not crazy for thinking things would change about Africa 12 years ago

The way the world view Africa is gradually changing, all thanks to singers like Davido and other creatives who sell their craft in different parts of the world.

In a TikTok video sighted online, a lady identified as Koshieo celebrated the singer bringing his tour to Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

Netizens react as lady brags about Africa via Davido Photo credit: @koshieo/@davido

Source: Instagram

According to her, as a creative, she thought it was a crazy idea to try to get Africa to thrive outside the continent with her fashion brand.

The Ghanaian citizen expressed joy in the fact that creatives from different industries are changing the narrative about Africa, one step at a time.

She tagged Davido's performance as 'bringing Lagos to Biden's backyard'. Joe Biden is the president of the United States of America.

Netizens react to Koshieo's video

osimen daniel:

"excellent of you."

MagMan:

"Davido is great."

Adenekan Mentor:

"Africa had allowed western journalist to tell their story which created this conception! WodeMaya changed this narrative with his YT channel."

abasboss:

"Africa is on the rise, it is about now my sister."

Bako Marley:

"It's like white folks don't know what's happening outside of Europe."

Davido shuts down 16k capacity stage in Canada with Timeless tour

Davido's Timeless tour is certainly one for the books as on July 15, music lovers got treated to an exhilarating performance by the award-winning star.

Videos from the event which saw OBO shutting down the 16k-capacity Budweiser stage, surfaced on social media.

The clips posted by @goldmynetv showed the centre teaming with excited fans being treated to a night of musical thrills by the singer who displayed his signature energetic performance.

Source: Legit.ng