It is never a dull moment with Nigerian billionaire heiress DJ Cuppy as clips of her showing off her cute dance moves on a Monday morning went viral

Cuppy sparked people's attention on social media after clips of her dancing to Naira Marley and Rexxie's viral song, Abracadabra

The video by the disc jockey is coming amidst reports that Cuppy and her fiancee, Ryan Taylor, had called off their relationship due to lack of coitus

Internationally famous Nigerian female disc Jockey DJ Cuppy has stirred anger and resentment from a lot of people online after she shared a clip of herself dancing on a Monday morning.

Female disc jockey DJ Cuppy stirs emotional reactions online with a Monday morning clip of herself dancing while shading her ex-bf Ryan Taylor. Photo credit: @cuppymusic/@ryan_taylor

In the caption of her post, Cuppy slammed the popular notion that Monday mornings are boring and drab. She wrote:

"Who said Mondays have to sock sha?! ABRACADABRA Flew in to shoot secret campaign!"

The billionaire heiress' post just seemed not to have gone down with many netizens as the post sparked a lot of backlash.

Ifeoluwa's post, as her billionaire father calls her, is coming amidst reports that there is a significant rift between DJ Cuppy and her British boxer boyfriend, Ryan Taylor.

According to gossip making the rounds online, Ryan and Cuppy are currently not on good terms, with suggestions that the rift between the couple is caused by a lack of regular coitus or, rather, none at all.

See the video posted on IG by Cuppy of herself dancing that got people angry:

See Rexxie's reply to DJ Cuppy's post after he saw her dancing to his song on Monday morning:

See how netizens reacted to DJ Cuppy's viral clip of herself dancing

@thefawoleisrael:

"The level of home training, and self-control Cuppy has should be studied. She has never stooped low to hate or waste time on SM trolls. She is always happy. Cheers Cuppy. More Joy for you."

@_kaach_:

"Sometimes y’all need to ask yourselves why you think it’s okay to be mean. Especially to someone you’ve never met. Someone who has never wronged you. Is there so much pain in you that you feel the urge to draw attention to and laugh at someone else’s loss? Especially unprovoked.…"

@juliet.joel:

"She’s such a beautiful soul. Those that hate and troll her how do y’all sleep at night? It’s her innocence for me…"

@r0yahlthie:

"If u no like am, call ur own daddy."

@yemi_gold0085:

"Cuppy has been crying for days just look at her face properly."

@omaettaa:

"See how rich kids sing na, we wey no get shishi go Dey force ourselves to sing like Celine Dion."

@ericalfred4600:

"Heartbreak is one of the best food rich and poor share together."

@realabidams:

"This girl life no hard ❤️, She Come online catch small cruise and leave u people to your earthly opinions."

@qbase1000:

"U can’t hurt Dad’s girl.. She go remember her papa love straight!!"

