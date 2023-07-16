Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Nina Ivy, took to social media to share short clips of her new body

The Double Wahala ex-housemate who revealed it was her second BBL showed off her curves in style

The posts have gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions among several netizens

Nina Ivy is out of surgery and can't wait to serve looks in her new body!

The Big Brother Naija 2018 reality TV star has been sharing short clips of her new body after undergoing a second BBL.

Nina Ivy flaunts her 2nd BBL body Credit: @nina_ivy

In one video, she is seen struggling to put on a pair of black fitted pants, and talks about the struggle that often involves women with pronounced derriere.

See video below:

Nina who shared a clip at a gym, dressed in a waist trainer, revealed it had been a week since her surgery and she was already loving her body.

Check out photos here as posted by blogger @famousblogng.

Social media users react as Nina flaunts new body after 2nd BBL

marsh_melow_:

"I hope they didn’t choose this one to go back to the BBN house? This one she went to upgrade ynash to look like soldier ant."

superwuuman:

"If lowself esteem was a person."

boymekx:

"Allow her breath, na her only achievement be this."

ayaaba_apparels_and_beddings:

"They are not even afraid .People dying from these procedures everyday."

biodun_thomas:

"Addiction has start . Good luck girl."

veevee_choco:

"Who else was scared that it might burst?"

king_teeoby:

"Vanity upon vanity, all is vanity!! Lubbish!!!"

kanoel_fabrics:

"What I want to ask; what is the essence of the upgrade?"

wandoo25:

"Some of us dey find the money to do business n survive nigeria some of my gender just dey dash surgeons millions just for bumbum."

