Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has made the news for the umpteenth time over her partner, Ryan Taylor

It all started when a social media user tweeted that she did not trust Cuppy’s boyfriend and the billionaire’s daughter reacted

Cuppy retorted by correcting the tweep and saying Ryan is her fiance and not her boyfriend, and this got people talking

Nigerian celebrity disk jockey, Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy, has once again made headlines over a netizen who commented on her latest relationship.

A Twitter user, Ruth, had posted about how she did not trust the billionaire’s daughter’s new boyfriend, Ryan Taylor.

DJ Cuppy's reply to lady said she doesn't trust her boyfriend trends. Photos: @cuppymusic

She tweeted:

“I don’t trust Dj Cuppy’s boyfriend.”

See below:

DJ Cuppy claps back at peep who doesn’t trust her partner

Cuppy wasted no time in setting Ruth straight. The billionaire’s daughter proceeded to correct the Twitter user by telling her that Ryan Taylor is actually her fiancé and not just her boyfriend.

Cuppy did this with a one-word reply. See their exchange below:

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy replies lady who said she didn’t trust her boyfriend

DJ Cuppy’s clapback to the online user soon spread on different social media platforms and raised a series of interesting comments from netizens. Read some of the comments below:

winwith_emily:

“love the reply, no argument no h&te words just correcting the mistakes without changing her opinion.”

Fineasssteph_:

“The whole Nigeria don’t trust him ”

the_odogwu_nwanyi:

“E no suppose concern anybody it's her choice leave her be na”

rael_pinkhelmet:

“Make una Dey mind una business fr ”

globalwalex:

“This geh breakfast go loud”’

am__funnydirector1:

“The love is not real can’t you see?”

_____uromiboy:

“Eh God, you wan dey help Billionaire Cuppy dey trust her man ? Haunty you don trust your own man finish?”

Sunne tweeted:

CPO had this to say:

DJ Cuppy and fiancé vacation in Maldives

DJ Cuppy is currently on vacation with her fiancé, Ryan Taylor, and British top model, Naomi Campbell.

Cuppy took to Instagram to disclose that this was the first time she and her man will be on a vacation as engaged couples.

Not stopping there, she stated that the company was the best way to cool off after a crazy whirlwind of experiences.

