BBNaija reality stars Saga Adeolu and Maria Chike have put up a video of them at the gym on social media

In the sweet video, a pregnant Maria could be seen engaging in different exercises, which stunned many

Reacting to the video, Saga, who was Maria's trainer at the gym, said he was scared for his colleague during the training

Big Brother Naija reality stars Saga Adeolu and Maria Chike recently linked up at the gym, and it was a lovely moment to watch.

In the short clip, they both shared on their social media timelines with singer Adekunle Gold's new song Ogaranya, playing in the background, a pregnant Maria could be seen arriving at the gym in a cute outfit.

Saga hails Maria as she hits the gym. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin @sagadeolu

She was welcomed by her colleague Saga, who was her fitness trainer at the gym, as they engaged in different exercises that stunned many.

Saga, in a reaction to the video, revealed he was terrified for Maria as he went on to applaud her.

He said:

"I was legit scared.. but @mariachikebenjamin been going hard like a true queen ❤️."

Watch the video of Maria and Saga at the gym below:

Celebrities, fans react to video of Maria and Saga at the gym

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video as celebrities, as well as fans, hailed Maria.

See their comments below:

its_tegadominic:

"Maria no work out for normal na belle ."

truthicon1:

"Pregnancy come dey hungry me see babe na ."

reyoacossi:

"Saga? A pregnant woman Explain in 3 sentences why marians shouldn’t bundle you."

aliyah_wc:

"When it’s my time, may get like Ria’s pregnancy see as person just dey glow! No swelling! Strong and healthy❤️❤️."

jesuferanmx:

"She makes it look so easy! ."

official_adorable_:

"Wait her face didn’t change during pregnancy ?? no big nose nd co. Bby girl buried pregnancy!!!"

Maria slays in baby bump pictures

Maria, who was criticised heavily for getting pregnant for a man she took from another woman, showed off her baby bump anticipating her child's arrival, Legit.ng reported.

In a post, Maria decided to pull off a Rihanna stunt by going around town well-covered in her outfit except for her bump.

The reality star strutted back and forth in the video like a runway model.

Source: Legit.ng