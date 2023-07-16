Nigerian billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has got people talking about her alleged broken relationship with Ryan Taylor over her new post

The socialite shared a photo with her mum and explained that her mother always knows best

This got many netizens talking as some of them claimed that Cuppy’s mum must have cautioned her about her relationship with Taylor

Nigerian billionaire, Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, has now acknowledged that her mother always knows best.

This came amid rumours making the rounds that she had ended things with her fiance of a few months, Ryan Taylor.

Recall that claims started to trend online that the celebrity couple had parted ways after Ryan Taylor shared a cryptic post on Instagram and they were also seen to have unfollowed each other.

Fans react as DJ Cuppy says her mum always knows best amid breakup rumours. Photos: @cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In a new development, Cuppy took to her Instagram page to share a photo of herself with her mother. She accompanied the snap with a caption about how her mother always knows best.

She wrote:

“Mama knows best (always) #FamilyFirst.”

See her post below:

Netizens react as DJ Cuppy admits that her mother always knows best

As expected, DJ Cuppy’s post about her mother soon caught the interest of many netizens who took to her comment section to react. A number of them noted that her mum must have warned her about her relationship with Ryan Taylor.

Read some of the comments below:

__dara_special:

“So apparently, your mom warned you, but you no gree listen .”

og_rica1:

“Na now you know ?? When I was always telling you in the comment section a lot of your fans called me ( hater) . Shey now your eye don clear ?? Better look for a well raised Nigerian man to marry . Na you sabi.”

speellzz:

“You need an average guy with a very humble soul…that’s who’s gonna loved you wholeheartedly..all this rich folks would take you for granted..one love.”

itz_mr_sly:

“Spain been there, Italy been there, Germany been there, Breakfast been there .”

andrew_whitexx:

“U and you ex boyfriend wan use spiritual quote Tay keel person for Instagram . Abeg make una carry una own go one corner . The time una dey oppress us with "Love-A-Thon" , una nor show us mercy oooo , so y'all should chill.”

a.aderonke_:

“Y’all are just always hating this girl fr. Even if she drinks water, it’s a problem. Na she say make your life no dey arranged? How is relationship breakup a mockery thingy? Everyone has experienced it one way or the other. Y’all are bunch of bitter people (jealousy doesn’t even cut it). Hian!”

folorunsho_olawale:

“You don chop breakfast, you remember Wetin your mama talk about him .”

