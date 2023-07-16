Davido was in Toronto, Canada where he shut down a 16,000-capacity stage for his show

The international music star who is currently on tour thrilled fans with a night of musical bliss

Videos from the memorable event have surfaced on social media earning him applause from fans

Davido's Timeless tour is certainly one for the books as on July 15, music lovers got treated to an exhilarating performance by the award-winning star.

The singer shut down the 16k capacity stage Credit: @goldmynetv

Videos from the event which saw OBO shutting down the 16k-capacity Budweiser stage, have surfaced on social media.

The clips posted by @goldmynetv show the centre teaming with excited fans being treated to a night of musical thrills by the singer who displays his signature energetic performance.

Check out one video below:

After his performance, the singer was joined by his entourage backstage where he thanked his family, fans, management, and label for their support so far, as he continues to sell out arenas after coming back from a long break.

Check out the video below:

Fans react to videos from Davido's show in Canada

adamosai:

"Everlasting Oil Dey 001 Head ....Ori Ade."

samkel_official:

"I thought dey said he can’t pull this kind of crowd awon joker OBO over dem all."

luckysam4223:

"Great performance with a large turnout. I wish that's how you win souls for God."

itz_follykinz:

"Baddest for a reason."

wawaboss2:

"Afrobeats is the biggest Music Genre right now in the world.. Naija to the world."

superrr__woman:

"We love to vibe to your songs any other personal things that has to do with you no suppose concern us. Not judging Na the music wey u dey give us we want."

