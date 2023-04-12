Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy and her fiance Ryan Taylor recently visited Oman, and she shared photos from the trip

The couple looked very much in love, with the singer glowing and radiating joy as she does any time she is with her man

A significant change netizens claimed to have noticed is that the billionaire daughter has been rocking more black wigs

Looks like love is finally the only reason DJ Cuppy will ditch her signature pink hair for black wigs.

The singer recently visited Oman with her British boxer fiance Ryan Taylor, and she shared photos from the luxurious trip on her Instagram page.

DJ Cuppy visits Oman with her fiance Photo credit: @cuppymusic

Cuppy looked like an Arabian princess in a simple flowing gown and a scarf to match, and her man wore a jalab popular among Muslim men.

The highlight of the post that got people talking is how calm and beautiful the Gelato crooner looks on a black wig.

She captioned the post with:

"As a country, Oman has always been so special in me and my fiancé’s relationship. As a perfume, @AmouageOfficial fragrances have always held a special place in my heart. So I followed my heart and it led me to Muscat ️"

See the post below:

Reactions to Cuppy's post

o.m.a.r_nehlo:

"I’m sure it’s Ryan that must have convinced Cuppy to start using Black Wigs."

its_wealth_01:

"I think i love to see cuppy on black wigs it’s giving."

manioflife_:

"Hmm hubby loves black"

itsdrxzzy:

"She’s beautiful "

bless20022:

"You look very beautiful wearing black hair. Couple goals❤️"

naimabdullaah:

"You become more beautiful when you’re in love with the right man , Cuppy is an example to behold."

breerunway:

"Pretty and glowing boo boo ❤️"

rosemarysichaba:

"You really look good in black hair "

reeehya:

"You're absolutely beautiful and these pictures are beautiful ❤️"

bhaddiebalqis:

"The way Cuppy is so beautiful nowadays ehn , classy outfit hair and makeup.. it's so refreshing to see "

