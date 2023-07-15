Nollywood actor Segun Arinze visited one of his longtime friends at his construction site

The friend, Azibaola Robert, who was leading his construction workers challenged the veteran actor to Hit the Nail game

The actor could not hit the nail into the wood on the fourth strike and lost the $100 reward of the challenge

Veteran Nollywood actor Segun Arinze showed off his carpentry skills recently when he met with one of his long-time friends, Azibaola Robert, an engineer at his construction site.

The legendary who saw that his friend joined his workers on site doing what he knows how to do best decided to join in the work on the site.

To make his coming to work with him fun, Azibola challenged Arinze to a sport of hitting the name into the wood at four strikes. The winning price of the challenge was $100 (N75,000) cash.

Azibaola, on his part, hit the nail into the wood at the fourth strike. However, on the part of Arinze, the movie icon couldn't replicate that rather, he did after 13 strikes.

In a hilarious turn, Arinze, who saw that he had lost the game, wanted to run with the money. But he was corned by his friend, who returned his $100 bill to his wallet, and everyone around them had a good laugh.

Arinze's friend, Azibaola, is an entrepreneur and a lawyer. He is the founding father of Zeetin Engineering. He is also a Nigerian Society of Engineers Fellow and an environmental rights advocate.

A video of Arinze's visit to the construction site has been trending online as the actor's friend also taught a big lesson about life in his caption of their meeting.

Sharing the major reasons he joined his workers partake in the construction work at the site, Azibaola said:

"Always put yourself in the shoes of those you lead. Don’t make your workers work alone; join them in the work and show them you can do it too.”

See some of the reactions on the Facebook post below:

Segun Arinze:

"You are a great man! A great Leader!! May God bless and continually uplift you, sir."

King Ceezaa:

"Very inspiring, Arinze could not win the $100. He never handle nail and hammer before"

Engr Ukeyima Ugbaikya:

"Humble man, you're everywhere... I remember when you were operating excavator. @karshi-Apo project."

Hon Johnson Nwogwugwu:

"You should have known that he has left hand, fear people with left hand, dem get everything with left hand"

Bina Sampson Uge:

"Rich men doing"

Mesh Okey:

"I love rich men betting"

