Veteran Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, has caused a stir online with his newly publicised talent in a viral video

The movie star was captured singing on video by one of his Nollywood colleagues who praised his talent

Arinze shared his future plans with music and Nigerians on social media reacted to the trending video

Popular Nollywood actor, Segun Arinze, might be a veteran in the movie-making industry but that has not put a limit to his talents.

The movie star was recently captured on video showing off his good singing skill as one of his colleagues hailed him for it.

In the viral clip, Arinze was seen singing heartily while fellow actor, Timini Egbuson, could be heard in the background encouraging him to pursue it.

Segun Arinze wows fans with lovely singing voice in viral video. Photos: @the.segunarinze, @datswasup

Timini encouraged Arinze to give fans an album while also calling him an OG. The young actor also imagined the movie veteran having a song with Wizkid.

Arinze laughed hard at Timini’s suggestions in the video but admitted that he was considering doing a collection of his favourite songs just to have some fun.

See the video below:

Internet users react to video of Segun Arinze singing

Read what Nigerians on social media had to say about Segun Arinze’s lovely singing voice below:

Thebeautifulchioma:

“I knew back then in surulere.”

Abenababbyie:

“Baba Sege and sweating.”

Gifli_drinks:

“His laugh is contagious more like the laughter of a child and that's Timini Dakore asking the questions.”

Solaa.adewumi_:

“Segun Arinze n Eze Ageze’s duo in the early 90’s, y’all should listen to that song “You are my dream”.”

Mary.branded:

“Shocking .”

Ask_fortune:

“Yes he can sing.”

Sharoowuigbe:

“Omo Baba no dey old o legend .”

Nice one.

