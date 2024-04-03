Nigerian power couple Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simi, were recently at courtside for the McDonald's 2024 All-American basketball game

The couple in the viral clip expressed their excitement, noting that they were thrilled to be courtside even though they both don't know anything about basketball

In the trending video, Adekunle Gold teased his wife, asking her to name five players she knows that play for the LA Lakers, the team she claims to support.

Nigerian music couple Adekunle Gold and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, are just a bliss to watch when they hang out together.

A video series of clips of the couple out on a game night date has gone viral. In the trending clips, the couple sat courtside for the 2024 McDonald's All-American basketball match.

Clips of Adekunle Gold taking his wife, Simi, on a game night date to watch a basketball match goes viral. Photo credit: @adekunlegold

Source: Instagram

The music couple in the viral clip were heard bashing each other for their lack of basketball knowledge.

However, during the conversation, Simi told Adekunle Gold that she knows more about the sport than him.

In response to this comment, AG Baby queried his wife to mention five players who play for the LA Lakers, the team she claims to support.

Adekunle Gold declares his love for basketball

In the trending clip, the Orente crooner talked about developing an interest in the game. He noted that he would dedicate time to learning more about the American sport.

Meanwhile, his wife in the trending clips continued to educate him about the game's rules.

This isn't the first time Adekunle Gold and his wife have taken their fans on a cruise when going on dates or for their birthday parties.

Watch them catch cruise courtside for the McDonald's 2024 All-American game:

Fans react as AG and Simi go on a date

Read some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@iamessjay1909:

"Most interesting part is they didn’t even know which team won."

@sayrahdani:

"And they sat at the front seatdo you know how much those seats costs!!!"

@jephriamalake_fabrics:

"I love their marital friendship."

@poshtee_fabrics:

"If you have not joined big fish TV and soft life community on snap, you are on a long thing."

@adebamigbe____:

"Big fish Tv ::: Chop o his snap is the best on snap."

@moyeniii:

"Their snap ehn."

@beauty_by_rayh:

"This people need couple comedy show."

@blinkz_closet:

"Ehnnn they make marriage so sweet no be those ones wey go they post gbas gbos."

@w.u.r.a.h:

"They make marriage look so beautiful.. marry your best friend ooo."

Simi shares how she met Adekunle Gold

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Simi shared during a podcast with Taymesan how she met her husband, Adekunle Gold.

She revealed that she was already a music star when they started dating while Adekunle Gold was just starting out.

Simi shared during the chat that she never wanted to marry the singer, who she described as a Photoshop guru.

Source: Legit.ng