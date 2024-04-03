A young man has renovated his mother's side of the family house, leaving that of his step-mother

In a clip circulating online, the compound was partitioned into two with the aid of a fence, differentiating the first and second wife's homes

While the section apportioned to the second wife looked beautiful and new, the one for the first wife looked old

A young man has renovated the house in his father's compound but the way he did it is attracting reactions.

A video trending online showed that the man only took care of his mother's part of the house because his father married more than one wife.

The wives' houses were separated by a fence. Photo credit: X/@dammiedammie35.

Source: Twitter

The video showed the house was partitioned into two, with each wife taking one part of the compound.

While the house looked old on the side occupied by the first wife, it looked new and freshly renovated on the side apportioned to the second wife.

The video shared on X by @dammiedammie35 attracted many reactions from social media users.

Some people blamed polygamy, which they said had broken many homes.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to video of partitioned house

@harrisonJNIOR said:

"Polygamy is a serious issue."

@sucremummy said:

"It’s all jokes but this is what men that cannot stay faithful to one woman bring upon themselves, see as dem partition house like ‘before and after’."

@MoneyminddSZN said:

"Which kind wahala be this now? Imagine the kind of pressure the first wife go dey put on her pikin. No be you make renovate him mama house?"

@nayababey said:

"Polygamy is too stressful. Do it if you want to d!e early. Men will never listen."

@Akewusolaf said:

"If na me be first wife, EFCC must come that housewarming. I no wan know."

Source: Legit.ng