Popular Nigerian rapper Erigga has set social media on fire as he called out the famous music award show, the Headies

The angry rapper noted in his post that the Headies has been very disrespectful of singers and musicians from the South-South region of the country

Erigga further noted that from now on, he would start boycotting Headies award events and everything it represents

Famous Nigerian rapper born and raised in Warri, Delta State, Erigga, recently expressed anger against the popular music award show, The Headies.

Erigga, in a tweet shared on his page, slammed the Headies as fakers. He also noted that the award show had consistently been disrespectful of the South-Southern region of the country.

Ace Warri-rapper Erigga trends online as he calls out Headies and accuses them of being tribalistic and disrespectful to the South-Souther region of the country. Photo credit: @eriggapaperboi

The rapper further alleged that the award organisers do not like South-Southern artists, nor does it respect them and their craft.

The Warri-born hip-hop artist further noted that he is set to start boycotting the Headies and everything related to it while using the F-word.

Erigga's reaction is coming after the Headies Awards released its complete list of nominees for its 2023 edition set to hold in Lagos.

The Warri rapper isn't the only famous name missing from the list of nominees. International Afrobeat singer, Wizkid and controversial street pop artist, Portable were the other notable names missing.

See Erigga's tweet slamming the Headies below:

See how Netizens reacted to Erigga's tweet calling out the Headies Award

@the_Lawrenz:

"You don’t need their validation my broooooooo."

@dcocoboy:

"Nigerians no dey ever like artist wey talk truth about how things take dey for the country for song na why I no wan even chase fame myself."

@yu_wizzy:

"Till this very day Timaya doesn’t have a headie award, they have never rated music coming from south south! Burna boy had to blow up globally before he was recognized."

@almanszn:

"I understand how frustrating it can be to feel overlooked, especially when you know you deserve recognition. But don't let this setback discourage you. Keep pushing forward and creating, and your talent will eventually speak for itself. Normally we nor Dey do am to impress."

@Kpanti_mama01:

"On God, this Album deserves Atleast a nomination. One of my favorite albums till date."

@iam_yungtweezy:

"South South music dey real nah why headies no like am‍♂️."

@ikimij:

"Their validation has nothing to do with the authenticity."

