Nigerian rapper Erigga gave his opinion on the new EFCC penalty for landlords who rent their houses to internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Boys

The EFCC made headlines after they announced a penalty of 15 years imprisonment for such l andlords

l Erigga queried the EFCC on what would happen to ‘Yahoo’ rulers in the country, which has sparked further reactions from many of his fans and followers

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)'s new penalty for landlords who rent houses to internet fraudsters, better known as Yahoo Boys, has stirred reactions on and off social media.

Nigerian rapper Erigga is among those who have taken to social media to react to the new penalty.

Erigga raises questions on EFCC's new warning to landlords.

In a tweet via its official Twitter handle, the Nigerian anti-graft body disclosed its legal and prosecution team would be discussing the topic: “Landlord: Give your house to Yahoo boys, spend 15 years in jail,” on Twitter space.

Reacting, Erriga queried the EFCC on what would happen to corrupt leaders in the country.

He wrote via his Twitter handle:

“Dem say 15 years imprisonment for landlord when rent house to yahoo boy but what about country when yahoo men dey rule?”

See his post below:

More reactions to EFFC's new penalty

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

obumkelechi:

"Chaii. This country no Balance at all, nah landlord rent house no be him dey protect yahoo boy or they run the yahoo why 15years imprisonment. Anyways no matter how bad the country take dey, dem get guyz like us no dey run yahoo or illegal, yet we make more money than yahooboy."

yeng_vibes:

"What if na yahoo boy be landlord."

endot093:

"The Matter for no too pain me oh. Before the go arrest landlord which work did u provide for the boy u called a YAHOO boy now.. what did u give the as the citizen of this country as work.. after school no work. so what did u think is the next Nawa for u Efcc."

EFCC says Landlord renting houses to Yahoo boys risk jail term

Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said that landlords who rent out their houses to internet fraudsters, popularly known as Yahoo Boys, risk going to jail for 15 years.

The anti-graft agency also said that Hoteliers who accommodate the fraudsters also face the same fate.

The stern warning to landlords was contained in an e-flier of a scheduled Twitter Space discussion on June 29 to be hosted by the EFCC.

Source: Legit.ng