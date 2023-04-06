Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, sparked a debate on social media after he shared his thoughts on cheating in relationships

According to the music star, cheating is expensive and also a very useless game, so he wonders why people do it

Erigga’s post soon went viral online and raised a series of interesting reactions from people trying to explain it

Popular Nigerian rapper, Erigga, is now in the news after his post on cheating in relationships went viral.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star posted about how cheating is useless and also very expensive.

According to Erigga, despite all the challenging things involved in cheating, people still seem to enjoy it. The rapper asked what value it is to them.

In his words:

“Cheating is EXPENSIVE & a Very useless game but still people enjoy doing it of what value does it add to your life?”

See his tweet below:

Erigga’s post on cheating in relationships sparks mixed reactions

Shortly after the rapper shared his thoughts online, it went viral on social media and got a lot of people talking. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

ajen_annang:

“Majority are supporting this tweet. Now, who are the ones cheating with this married men.”

creamy_gramm:

“It’s only expensive for guys.”

prankhottie:

“Cheatinggg is so stressful I don’t why men enjoy stress.”

Omalichawa__:

“Because there is always someone available for them to cheat with..if u make yourself unavailable for them they won’t..”

leaddyskincare:

“Honestly. There is nothing pleasant about cheating. You emotional abuse and traumatize your partner, you waste finances, you open up yourself and Family to spiritual attacks. Why not choose sanity and peace? Be loyal and accountable. Is it too much to ask?

For how many minutes pleasure?‍”

Tinywale:

“Anything weh make Erigga write in pure English, just know say the thing touch am for body .”

_iamsheila__:

“Honestly I feel cheating is hard,shuffling calls behind ur partner,texting at odd hours,hiding your phone like ur life depends on it and it can be risky too..why not just be with one person and be at peace? What’s so hard there tho? People like unnecessary stress and wahala tho.”

Source: Legit.ng