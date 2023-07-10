Ace Nigerian singer Davido has continued his Timeless album tour across America, and his latest stop was in Chicago

Clips emerging online from the Chicago show have sparked reactions as fans of the singer go gaga after an excerpt of the new dance move he has inspired left the crowd gushing for more

The Chicago show is coming two days after his Houston performance earned him being given a Day to celebrate him as the World Davido Day

Internationally renowned Afrobeat singer Davido has sparked reactions online as clips from his show in Chicago go viral.

The Unavailable crooner, currently on tour across America, took to his social media page to thank his fans and everyone who came out to support and watch him perform in Chicago.

Davido's new dance on stage in Chicago goes viral. Photo credit: @davido/@mufasatundeednut



The singer has yet to officially address the allegations against him by controversial American adult film star Anita Brown.

Anita had accused Davido of cheating on his wife Chioma with her, and she was carrying his child. Amidst the allegations by Anita, another alleged side chic of the singer came out to claim she was also carrying the DMW boss' baby.

However, as things stand, none of the allegations seems to have stained the singer's image as he continues to sell out shows across America as he kicks off his Timeless album tour.

See clips of Davido's performance from his Chicago show:

See how the singer's fans reacted to his performance in Chicago

@gentleuyiosa:

"One Davido like 15 artistes."

@heather_loves_afrobeats:

"6 more days until Toronto soooo excited, can't wait."

@hesmoxie:

"Obo is on the Same level with drake 001 concert is top notch."

@tieguyy:

"Davido is fire like eeet or not. You gotta respect that man’s work ."

@natashabankz7:

"I am that fan that even if they Liar that David Shot someone, I will never believe even if He admits it cause His too nice."

@crossda_boss:

"You give the world so much joy. 001."

@dextadaps:

"LOOK AT THE CROWD ."

@stanley_richmind:

"They sold out 1 Country Stadium Why Baddest Sold out every State in the country the population was massive."

@bellingace:

"Davido with performance na 5&6."

