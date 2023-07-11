Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has shared his displeasure about ladies who undergo BBL surgeries

In a viral video posted online, the movie star shared the painful story of a lady who died after undergoing bumbum enlargement surgery her boyfriend paid for

KOK then went ahead to place heavy curses on any boyfriend who would make his daughter, Uloaku, go for BBL surgery

Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo, has caused an online stir after he condemned people who undergo BBL surgeries on the encouragement of their boyfriends.

Taking to his official Instagram account, the veteran movie star shared a video where he recounted the sad story of a lady who died as a result of the ‘bumbum enlargement’ surgery.

According to Kanayo, his friend in the US told him about a pretty lady who had come to the hospital after she got an infection due to her BBL surgery.

Source: Instagram

He explained that when her boyfriend came to the hospital ward, he complained bitterly of the way she was smelling as he quickly left the place because he could not stay. A few days later, the lady passed on.

“I am angry physically and spiritually. A friend in the US told me of how a patient, very beautiful lady, came in to the hospital after this bumbum enlargement, she had infection and her boyfriend who caused her to go through that surgery just came into the ward and the next thing was ‘smelly, stinky, I can’t stay here’ he ran out. Few days later, the girl died from infection from bumbum enlargement”, he said.

Kanayo then went ahead to place heavy curses on any boyfriend who would want to make his daughter, Uloaku, undergo ‘bumbum enlargement’ surgery. He prayed for the combination of Amadioha and Ogun to strike the person. According to the actor, the pain of going through such a surgery is not worth it.

He said:

“On this note, anybody in the name of boyfriend who will cause my daughter Uloaku to do bumbum enlargement, holy ghost thunder! May Amadioha from Igbo land combined with Ogun from Ijebu Ode kill that person. If this bumbum enlargement was good, why are husbands not paying for their wives to do it? Why is it that boyfriends are the ones who are paying? Why would somebody subject herself through such pain? Have you seen them walk? My brothers and sisters, a word is enough for the wise, It’s not worth it. If husbands are not giving their wives money to do bumbum enlargement, it is not profitable.”

Nigerians react to video of Kanayo O. Kanayo cursing any boyfriend who would make his daughter do BBL surgery

It did not take long for Kanayo O. Kanayo’s video condemning BBL surgeries to trend online. Many netizens shared their thoughts on what he had to say. Read some of their comments below:

jodik.95:

“Sir I don't think any guy will compel a girl to do enlargement, it is born out of envy and low self esteem any lady who is contented with herself wouldn't try such act, my opinion though.”

Cindyabazie:

“Daddy this table you are about to shake sha, remember the celebrity lifestyle you definitely do not want them to sleep well tonight.”

gtwest_:

“All the BBL celeb will not like this post .”

mrdextiny:

“Na inferiority complex they cause am, why will a grown up lady be compelled to do things that will be hazardous to her own health? Omo.”

funnyboneofficial:

“Husbands actually sponsor bum bum enlargement now o. They actually do. Ike gwuru.”

hrm_queentobiphillips_ogunwusi:

“ Holy Ghost thunder.”

ajimovoix_drums:

“Just imagine going through the pain of BBL all for a guy with pot belly.”

callmedamy:

“Bobrisky left the group and blocked everyone in the group.”

