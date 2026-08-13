Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, dragged a TikToker named Shoyemi Damilola Titilayo before a Lagos Magistrate Court over cyberbullying

The accused allegedly used a TikTok live broadcast to accuse Wunmi of killing Mohbad and incite the public against her and her son, Liam

The court granted the accused bail with strict conditions, including two sureties and updated tax clearance certificates

Late Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, has taken legal action against a TikTok user accused of publicly inciting violence against her and her son.

The accused, identified as Shoyemi Damilola Titilayo, was arraigned before the Magistrate Court sitting at 111, Birrel Avenue, Onike, Yaba, Lagos, on charges of cyberbullying in a post shared on Thursday, August 13, 2026.

Reactions trail Mohbad's widow, Wunmi as she takes a TikToker to court over cyberbullying. Photo credit@imamohbad/@ijeomadaisy

Source: Instagram

Prosecutors alleged that Shoyemi, alongside others, featured in a TikTok live broadcast during which Wunmi was accused of being responsible for the death of her late husband, Mohbad.

More alarmingly, the broadcast allegedly served as a direct call to members of the public to subject both Wunmi and her young son, Liam, to jungle justice.

Bail conditions set by Lagos court

The court granted Shoyemi bail but ordered that she be remanded at Kirikiri Prison until she satisfies the required conditions. She must produce two sureties, each depositing the sum of N500,000.

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi, takes TikToker to court over cyberbullying and murder accusations. Photo credit@iammohbad

Source: Instagram

Both sureties are additionally required to provide proof of Lagos residence and tax clearance certificates covering the last three years.

Mohbad, the beloved Afrobeats artist whose real name was Ilerioluwa Aloba, died in September 2023 under circumstances that sparked widespread grief and controversy across Nigeria.

His passing triggered investigations and intense public scrutiny, with his widow among those subjected to significant online harassment in the months that followed.

Here is the Instagram post about the action Mohbad's widow took against the lady below:

Fans react to the lawsuit

Social media users shared their thoughts on Wunmi's decision to pursue the matter legally:

@inumidun_ said:

"I'll never understand how another person will be having unrest over what's not their business."

@adigun_oyinkansola87 wrote:

"We need more scapegoats"

@hutteywillycollection.ca commented:

"Love it, use your social media to make money or better still scroll and pass"

@romanaugonna stated:

"Anything for content, anyone that alleges must prove it."

@cycy_sewa reacted:

"Omowunmi what's up. Oshey aya imole this one sweet my belle"

@olajumoke2302 wrote:

"this is not supposed to sweet me amo e sweet me."

@olatope2k1 shared:

"Pls na which dance make i dance to this o cos e dey swt my belly oo. Se e ni e ya were ni its just getting started oooo. You go dey put mouth for something wey ur eyes no see."

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of murder

Legit.ng had reported that Mohbad's father made some claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note where Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng