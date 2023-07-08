A video shared online by veteran actor Kanayo O Kanayo praying for his son, who was leaving home to study in America, has sparked reactions

In the clip, the veteran Nollywood star was seen laying his hands on his son's head, saying he America will favour and celebrate him while admonishing that he stays focused on his books

However, one piece of prayer made by Kanayo O Kanayo for his son got people talking as he noted that he would stay a HE from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria

Veteran Nigerian movie star Kanayo O Kanayo has stirred massive reactions online after a clip of him praying for his son went viral.

The actor in the trending clip was heard saying to his son that America will favour and celebrate him and all his efforts shall have a fruit end.

Veteran Nigerian actor sparks emotions online with his prayers for his son studying in America. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

Kanayo described his son, Montel as a good boy and prayed that he wouldn't become a burden to him and the family.

Montel is set to leave Nigeria for America for his tertiary education in engineering. However, one particular prayer his father made stirred reactions the most online as Kanayo O Kanayo.

The veteran actor prayed his son would remain a 'HE' from Ezinihitte Mbaise in Nigeria.

Watch the video of Kanayo O Kanayo praying for his son not to change his gender as he leaves home for America:

See how netizens reacted to Kanayo O Kanayo's video praying for his son

@chi_nonye247:

"You will continue to be a “HE” Lol.. you know what’s up before he changes his name to Linda, Maria, Rose Lmao."

@kencherishcomedy:

"Sacrifice have been made already on your behalf go and succeed."

@honey_famouz:

"This is one of the secret of igbo people. Generational blessings. My dad did the same to me before I left home. And the blessings is still manifesting..."

@kelvin_banky:

"That HE very important God no let us born watin we no go fit explain."

@nicolaselom:

"Don't sacrifice the boy."

@tochi889:

"Let him make sacrifices too. Burn midnight candles when others are sleeping. That is the sacrifice I was talking about not with chickens and goats."

@og____zamani:

"That HE part got me more excellent and more height."

@mom_of_triplets_cooks:

"Good prayer from a good father, he said it all “do not forget your roots, don’t forget God”

@kingmafee:

"You will continue to be He…. my guy know say America fit change you overnight."

Kanayo O Kanayo uses Tiwa Savage to explain problems in Nigeria

Prominent Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has turned to social media to explain why Nigeria is lagging in progress.

The legal practitioner reacted to Tiwa Savage's performance at King Charles III's coronation event in the United Kingdom.

Addressing the matter on his Instagram page, he stated that the Afrobeats singer was radiant and charming.

Source: Legit.ng