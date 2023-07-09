Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky is still on his quest to becoming a woman fully after living as one for years

The socialite loves to brag about getting work done on his body and seemed to have recently gone for the procedure

In a viral video online, Bob showed the theatre where his surgery presumably happened and revealed he is in a lot of pain

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has sparked reactions on social media with a viral video.

Bob known for his excesses announced via an update in the clip that he got his behind worked on yet again.

Bobrisky hares update from surgery Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

He showed what appeared to be the interior of a hospital where the surgery took place with a net covering his hair.

The crossdresser was without makeup, his usual nails or wig and he disclosed that he was in a lot of pain

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Bobrisky's video

moonsartistry_:

"See his receding hairline."

denike_ella:

"Nobody is talking about his hair. No frontal today ...see his original hair."

nazagoldunisexsalon:

"Aaah daddy comot wig today oo, shebi na man hairline I Dey see inside the head cover so."

adornthriftstore_:

"Another BBL again?? Na every time dem dey do bbl?? "

chynnie_:

"Please how many times will bob tell us he’s doing bbl with zero results "

vivjanny:

"Every year mummy of Lagos will get bbl and still no bum bum "

gold_naturals_body_affairs:

"We’re tired of him getting his dream body."

vicky_oraj:

"If bobrisky likes let him do uncountable surgeries, na serious man he will forever be "

realtor__afie:

"This boy and lie are in a serious relationship."

harmeynatt:

"It's the 'how are you' for me, we are fine Bob. We should be the ones asking you"

natashaugo_:

"E hair don chop enter inside sha."

Source: Legit.ng