Veteran actress Jaiye Kuti is a year older today, July 10 and she announced this on social media with a post

The actress looked stunning in photos in a short dress, holding a bouquet of roses

Fans and colleagues of the actress trooped to the comment section with birthday wishes and prayers for her

Popular veteran actress Jaiye Kuti has been celebrated by fans and colleagues on her birthday today, July 10.

The movie star announced her birthday on her page with beautiful photos specially taken for the occasion.

Netizens celebrate Jaiye Kuti as she marks birthday Photo credit: @jayeola_monje

Source: Instagram

Jaiye rocked a beautiful black gown with gold details and held a pretty bouquet of red roses.

In the caption of her post, the actress affirmed she is of God and a gift from him to humanity.

She also thanked her lovers and supporters for trusting and believing in her.

Jaiye Kuti wrote:

"One rose says more than the dozen. I’m a gift from God, I am blessed by God, I am a grace of God, I am bundle of joy of God, I am an experience of many beautiful things of God, I am saved by God, I am made by God, a beautiful creation of God’s handy work, I am grateful, I am thankful, I am happy to be of God. It’s another beautiful year ladies and gentlemen. Here are roses for everyone of you for your love , prayers over the years . Thanks for loving me, thanks for believing in me, thanks for trusting me in every way. Eseun oooo eyin eyan olorun. Modupe ooo #borokiniofawoman #omogeeverything"

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Jaiye Kuti

Fans and colleagues of the actress took to her page with warm birthday wishes and prayers for her.

However, one comment stood out based on the actress video about her colleagues that come online to beg for money.

Read reactions below:

jumokeodetola:

"Happy birthday my beautiful & awesome woman ❤️"

faithiawilliams:

"Happy birthday in advance ore mi atata❤️"

the_blackbaddie

"If Aunty jaiye do birthday if you’re not Rich with the Capital letter R.. as in Rich if na rich just log off Instagram because you gonna want buy everything she’s wearing"

iamkemikorede:

"Happy birthday my beautiful Auntie I wish you many more blessings years ahead now nd forever ma❤️❤️"

cythia.magazha:

"Happy birthday to you @jayeola_monje but u need to apologize those whose peoples you have embarrassed on about asking for help Madam , it’s not your fault, you will only understand when you are in their situation. Don’t allow pride bring you down….You too pride, Na only u know how to comes out among all the nonywood actresses…. U just want to destroy ur fame, u need to ask for forgiveness publicly."

omoalausa1:

"Happy Birthday JK mi owon keep glowing gracefully, Gods goodness and blessings will never depart from you IJMN ❤️❤️❤️"

idowualuko:

"Happy birthday ma, it indeed a great pleasure sharing same birth date with you. You are blessed and highly favored in Jesus name."

ibwizzyphotography:

"Happy Birthday ma, On this day, a star was born. That bright, shining star is you. Have a wonderful year ahead "

Yomi Fabiyi slams Jaiye Kuti for dragging actors who beg online

Yomi Fabiyi joined the long list of Nigerians who reacted to Jaiye Kuti's post about some of their colleagues begging for money online.

Jaiye blasted her colleagues, noting that their recent behaviour has brought shame and disgrace to the Yoruba faction of the Nigerian movie industry.

According to Yomi Fabiyi, most veteran movie stars were exploited and underpaid, hence the begging online.

