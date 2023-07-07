One of the estranged queens of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Ola, has finally jumped into the dating pool again, and she subtly announced on social media

The ex-queen went on a date with her mystery man and shared photos on her Instagram page

While some fans expressed joy for Queen Ola, others gushed over her and begged her to let them breathe

Wedding bells might be around the corner yet again for Quen Ola, one of the estranged wives of the late Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi.

In a new post on her page, the single mum subtly announced that she has found love again.

Queen Ola went on a romantic date with her mystery man, and she shared photos of herself, which she captioned his beautiful view.

She also shared goofy posts as a representation of her love life.

Queen Ola simply wrote:

"His View."

See the posts below:

Netizens react to Queen Ola's post

papaya_ex:

"God when o."

hoyindaamolaaaaa:

"Things we love to see❤️❤️"

didah_emporium:

"Me I kuku know the viewer "

hrmbalqis:

"Aunty Ajoke, let the single breef ,don't suffocate the singles "

iamfeyisara_hassan:

"God when ☺️❤️"

hrmbalqis:

"Happy to see you glowing and thriving "

girlyessentials_more:

"Let the single breeeeeeffffffffff "

owamberockers:

"Every slide for me but the 5th slide chooookkkkeeeee."

iamfolaade:

"Best in looking good ❤️"

