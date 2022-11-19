Veteran Nollywood actress Jaiye Kuti recently took to social media in excitement as she shared a piece of good news with her fans and followers

The actress drove into a compound in a brand-new automobile and she announced that it was a gift that came along with the renewal of her brand ambassadorship deal

Fans and colleagues in the industry flooded the movie star’s comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood movie star Jaiye Kuti has added yet another expensive automobile to her garage and she shared the good news online.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video showing the moment she drove into a compound with the brand new car.

Upon alighting from the vehicle, an excited Kuti happily called on people to see the new car that was given to her after a brand ambassadorship deal renewal.

The actress went on to extend her appreciation to those who made the car gift possible while praying for her fans to also witness the goodness of the Lord before the year runs out.

Watch the video as sighted on her page below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Jaiye Kuti

bimbooshin said:

"Oooooose!!!! Wawu o por congratulations my love ❤️."

faithiawilliams said:

"Congratulations my dearly friend ."

tmmakeover said:

"Congrats mommy. More greater height inshallah. Amin."

moasfashion said:

"Woaw this is massive congratulations mama."

omolaraonialfred said:

"Congratulations Omoologo more blessings.forwarx ever backward never jare.."

tokunbo_oke said:

"Congratulations auntie . You do it well ma. . Ride on , God got your back @jayeola_monje."

opeyemi_aiyeola1 said:

"Congrats sis oya pop champagne."

hamzarty200 said:

"Congratulations super woman."

