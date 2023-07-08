A video of some men complaining about Nigerian singer Portable's behaviour in the neighbourhood has sparked reactions

According to the person behind the camera, the singer allegedly beat up someone with a dagger

The video focused on a car, reportedly Portable's G Wagon driving off on the bad road

Portable is in the news yet again, and this time, it looks like the people that stay in his area are tired of him.

In a post sighted online, a car, reportedly Portable's drove off with speed despite how bad the road was as the people behind the camera complained bitterly.

Netizens react to video of Portable after allegedly beating someone Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

According to them, the singer sped off after allegedly beating someone with a dagger.

Spectators looked on as the Zazu crooner drove off after the incident.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Portable's video

The post got people asking if those who live close to the singer had no idea of the things he could do to them.

Read some comments gathered below:

big_pucy:

"Nah Portable get d hood nah he can beat anybody he likes bro wttf "

fineboyokola:

"Idamu adugbo for a reason :grin: Person carry motor wey una community kings and chiefs no fit dream of enter trenches una no fear.."

olanrewaju_principal:

"Now people are judging him when una no even hear Weytin lead to the fight but Weytin rich man Dey do in all this place with no escort he’s playing a foul play!!"

deejay_bc:

"Na this kind place them do g-wagon for, g-wagon no be for lekki people."

prince_adebowale86:

"Portable can do anything just to trend✍️ Where's the person wey him dey be@t in this video? Maybe he just arrange the video with those guys just to trend He kuku know say bloggers go carry am "

temidayoluiza22:

"Na una look am give am celeb he tell una say him be celeb?"

foreignboy_hynex:

"Person name na Zazu, you dey doubt en Ability "

emmytrend:

"You can take a man out of the street but you cannot take the street out of a man "

Portable’s son with Ashabi Simple turns 1 month, actress shares adorable photos

Akinyanju Omobolarinde aka Ashabi Simple took to social media to celebrate her son with Portable as he turned a month old.

The new mum shared photos of her son looking cute in his little outfit on a bed surrounded by diapers.

The actress thanked God for coming through and protecting her and her son.

Source: Legit.ng