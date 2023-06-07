Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky buzzed the internet once more with his latest multi-million-naira endorsement

The mummy of Lagos, as he is fondly called, is apparently living lavishly as he recently got an ambassadorial deal with top American star Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, excited about the entire kickoff, took to social media to make the announcement, to which Bob reacted

American top model Blac Chyna has named Nigerian socialite Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, as a brand ambassador for her premium hairline, Hearts Pure.

Blac made the news on her Instagram story, saying she was thrilled to have the cross-dresser on board.

American star Blac Chyna endorses Bobrisky as an ambassador for her luxury hair brand Credit: @bobrisky222, @blacchyna

Sharing a short video of herself discussing the endorsement contract, she said:

"Bobrisky, I am so excited that you are now a part of the Hearts Pure team."

The American socialite also followed Bobrisky on Instagram.

Bobrisky reacts to ambassador deal from Blac Chyna

Excited about the multimillion-naira ambassadorial deal, the controversial Nigerian influencer took to his Insta story channel to share Black Chyna’s video.

Making a remark on the huge situation, he said:

"I got an ambassador deal from @blacchyna. I can’t wait to unveil this big deal, guys. Who is your mother again?"

See a screenshot of his post below:

Screenshots from Bob's Insta story

Nigerians react to Bobrisky’s new deal

poeticdrugs:

"She’s the goat ."

fucking_cruise:

"Another bleaching cream coming to Nigeria."

timmy_44_scm:

"Ok congrats Mr IDRIS ."

owambespicey:

"Leave influencing job for @bobrisky222 my brand is a living testimony."

nikkybantystoreswears:

"Mama mama won .. iyalaya won congratulations."

senatorezedavidson:

"I hope their favorite is seeing what the loud is doing!! When you’re big you’re big!! No one can bring you down."

oke.misola:

"Make una sha sell affordable hair give us."

Bobrisky reveals he has 700 wigs and spends N40m on jewellery

Popular Nigerian cross-dresser Idris Okuneye, best known as Bobrisky, made a shocking revelation about his fashion sense.

The media figure announced it on the Toke Makinwa-hosted programme Toke Moments. He mentioned his fondness for wigs and jewelleries.

Bobrisky also mentioned that he spends over N40 million on his jewellery, depending on the occasion he needs to attend.

