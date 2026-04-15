BBNaija Season 6 star Emmanuel Umoh shared elegant pre-wedding photos with his Cameroonian fiancée Cilia Nyanghe ahead of their wedding

Cilia posted romantic images and a clip showing the couple in coordinated black-and-silver outfits, with heartfelt captions expressing their excitement about tying the knot

The reality star and his fiancée received warm congratulations from fans celebrating their journey together on social media

Fans of Big Brother Naija easily remember Emmanuel Umoh for his calmness and strict discipline on television.

Emmanuel is now making headlines for romance as he prepares to finally wed his Cameroonian fiancée, Cilia Nyanghe, this coming Friday.

Emmanuel Umoh prepares to wed Cameroonian girlfriend as couple shares stunning pre-wedding visuals online. Photo: call_me_cece26

Source: Instagram

The intending couple thrilled their supporters by sharing elegant pre-wedding photos and a highly romantic video on Instagram.

In the photos, the former Mister Africa and his fiancée posed in beautifully coordinated black-and-silver outfits for the romantic shoot.

Emmanuel Umoh wore a black suit while smiling at his bride-to-be. Meanwhile, Cilia stunned in a figure-hugging gown that showed both joy and natural confidence.

Admirers loved their visible chemistry as the couple exchanged tender glances and effortlessly moved in sync in the video.

Cilia Nyanghe expressed immense excitement about their upcoming wedding while captioning the beautiful video for her online followers.

She wrote:

"Two souls, one heart, one forever🥰❤️👰‍♀️🤵‍♂️ Count down to our forever 04/17/2026. #AgainstAllOddsWeWon #WhatTriedToBreakUsBuiltUs #UsOverEverything #TheyDidntSeeUsComing #StillChoseEachOther UsAgainstThePast"

Watch the video below:

Sharing another social media post with pictures, Cilia highlighted their eager anticipation for the big celebration.

She simply added the short message:

"One step closer to “I do”❤️🙏🥰❤️🥰."

Fans who followed Emmanuel's journey from reality television fame to business success showed their extreme eagerness to witness the upcoming marriage celebration.

Check out the couple's photos below:

Fans react to Emmanuel Umoh and Cilia's photos

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

Fans flooded social media with heartwarming messages celebrating the couple's love.

@rotundainsights said:

"Aww this is so heartwarming 😭 congratulations to him! So happy for them, love is really beautiful"

@kingwizzi_tweet commented:

"Congratulations to you Emmanuel Umoh. I wish a blissful Union."

@shinericia wrote:

"I wish them a happy married life. What's affecting the marriages of other celebrities should not near them Amen"

@TonahE48474 reacted:

"Congrats to him. Emmanuel seems like a cool headed guy, he will make a great husband."

@DebigTonah said:

"Congratulations to them. Marriage is a big step, hope it brings them peace and joy."

@chinonso_reymond commented:

"She fine pass liquorose let be honest. Emma u did well. Congratulations to you both. May God bless ur new union"

@lissy_elle wrote:

"See my fave and my Cameroonian sister🔥🔥❤️❤️congrats guys"

Emmanuel Umoh celebrates birthday with luxury gift

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye star Emmanuel Umoh became a new ride owner and shared the exciting news with his followers on Instagram.

The reality star spoiled himself with a brand new Lexus SUV as a special gift on his 25th birthday, sharing a video of the sleek black vehicle on his verified Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng