Popular Nollywood star Destiny Etiko and crossdresser James Brown generated a buzz on social media with a video of them in a bedroom

The actress posted a video of herself and James Brown having fun like siblings as they went on to twerk for the camera

Not stopping there, James hyped the movie star and asked her not to flaunt her chest until her bride price was paid

Destiny Etiko and James Brown raised eyebrows on social media with a recent video of their meetup.

In the viral clip, the actress was spotted in a cheerful state as both of them complimented each other’s hyper attitude.

Destiny Etiko and James Brown get tongues waggling with bedroom video Credit: @destinyetikoofficial

The two passionately touted themselves, with Destiny cheering James while he admired Destiny's body and called her sister.

The crossdresser jokingly went on to advise the screen baddie to reduce the rate at which she shows off her rounded chest. According to him, her bride price should be paid first. He even tried to cover it with his head.

See the video below:

Destiny Etiko’s video with James Brown sparks reactions

The online discussion on the clip centred on the mystery connection between James Brown and Destiny. Some laughed at their funny dance moves. See their comments:

quality_djflashpromo:

"Did i just hear you call james sis ehh wahala."

pretty_queen_goddess:

"Cover it let them pay."

benfictanwaeze:

"Princess of africow you too like noise why."

babystarcharma:

"Senior man hell is real oo."

official_dacoster:

"Princess of AFRICAWW ."

ajeverythin:

"Na @wf_jamesbrown na come be the sis so?na wa oo,see person when post about Jesus which day/"

iam_sandra_o_kennedy:

"James said he no go gree ooo.. shake ur stone dude."

ogechi.chibuike:

"Lol younger sister kwa Nawa oh.."

Destiny Etiko links up with James Brown in fun clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Destiny Etiko took to her Instagram page to share a video showing when she picked up James Brown from the airport.

Sharing the video, an excited Etiko added a caption that read:

“James Brown is in town for Destiny Etiko’s production It’s gonna be lit You welcome sweetheart ❤️.”

Some netizens, however, advised Destiny to be alert around James.

