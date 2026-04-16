A young Nigerian student who just wrote her JAMB examination has shared her experience on the TikTok app

In a now-viral post shared via her official account, she opened up about how the examination went

Many netizens, especially JAMB candidates, who came across her post shared their experiences in the comments

A young Nigerian lady who recently wrote her JAMB examination took to TikTok to talk about how the exam went.

She posted her experience via her official page while reacting to a TikTok user's comment about dress code.

Girl who wore trousers to JAMB hall shares experience. Photo credit: Eniola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

JAMB candidate speaks about exam

The student identified as @Eniola on the platform was replying to another TikTok user who raised the subject of dress codes at examination venues.

The user had claimed that female candidates were not permitted to wear trousers to the centre.

"Female jambite are you aware that wearing trouser to the exam center is not allowed?" she said.

After seeing the claim, @Eniola decided to share what happened in her case.

She explained that she wore trousers to the venue where she had the examination and finished without any issue.

She added that the exam 'was good' and went well for her, though she noted that the outcome depended on whether a candidate had studied.

She hinted to candidates who are yet to write the examination that they have to read properly in order to pass the exam.

In her words:

"Na trouser I wear go centre and I'm done with my exam. It was good buh if you no study."

Her response also directly addressed the speculations about clothing restrictions and provided a personal example that contradicted it.

Student who wrote JAMB 2026 shares her experience. Photo credit: Eniola/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Reactions as JAMB candidate shares experience

Nigerians had different things to say in the comments section.

@Mary Jane official1 said:

"Stop traumatizing them. I wrote today and my outfit was trouser and jacket no one stopped me from writing."

@Ryam said:

"I just finished writing it and I wore trousers I think it depends on your centre. Good luck !!"

@oreofe822 said:

"Good luck for we writing utme we shall pass ijn I wish everyone good luck."

@happiness said:

"Nah trouser I dey wear ooo which one is that is not allowed me wey don wash am already."

@April 15th said:

"Nothing like that madam, na everything una like put fear for person body, I just write mine with baggy trouser."

@Praise Chris said:

"That's not true. I wore trousers to the mock exam and I'll be wearing trousers still. There's no problem with that."

@Nu_Ella reacted:

"For where, anyways grateful for a successful exam we await our results, oluwa run am for us."

@Ms.Junetta added:

"She’s lying ! People wore trousers, colored and long hairs, slippers and so on ! Just avoid chains and jewelry! Avoid chain belts too."

See the post below:

Student visits her examination venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a JAMB 2026 candidate expressed her happiness on social media after finally locating her examination centre.

Ahead of the JAMB 2026 examination, the candidate decided to trace the venue she had been assigned to write her own examination.

Source: Legit.ng