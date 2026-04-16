Nigeria's monthly revenue surged from N711 billion to N3.635 trillion, marking over a 400% increase

Impressive tax reforms foster fiscal growth, enhancing investment in infrastructure, healthcare, and education

Coalition urges sustained transparency and accountability to maintain public trust in Nigeria's new fiscal landscape

Nigeria’s fiscal landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with monthly revenue climbing dramatically from N711 billion in May 2023 to N3.635 trillion by September 2025.

This represents an over 400% increase, according to official disclosures. A prominent coalition of civic and economic groups has strongly commended the Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) and its Executive Chairman, Dr Zacch Adedeji, for driving these gains through bold structural reforms.

NRS rakes in massive N3.6 trillion monthly under Zaach Adedeji Credit: NRS

Source: Facebook

In a statement released on Thursday, Dr. Clarus Nnaemeka, National President of the Coalition for Fiscal Justice, Economic Renewal and Public Accountability (COFJERPA), described the achievements as a turning point for Nigeria’s public finance system.

He praised the “bold and disciplined re-engineering” of the revenue architecture, aligning it with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, according to a report by Punch.

Breaking decades of fiscal weakness

For years, Nigeria struggled with a narrow revenue base, widespread leakages, low tax compliance, and heavy dependence on volatile oil revenues. The coalition noted that recent figures signal a deliberate shift toward a transparent, technology-driven, and accountability-focused system.

Total revenue collections have also surged impressively, rising from N6.41 trillion in 2021 to N28.79 trillion in 2025, more than a fourfold increase.

Nnaemeka highlighted the expansion of the tax net to over 19 million taxpayers, including the addition of more than 800,000 corporate entities, as a key milestone in formalising the economy and building resilience.

From revenue growth to real impact on citizens

The coalition emphasised that the true measure of success goes beyond impressive headline numbers.

Improved revenue mobilisation is creating much-needed fiscal space for investments in critical areas such as infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social protection.

“When revenue improves in a transparent and accountable manner, it strengthens the government’s capacity to fund public goods,” the statement read. “This translates, over time, into better roads, more functional hospitals, improved schools, and targeted interventions for vulnerable populations.”

Nnaemeka further explained that higher non-oil revenues help reduce fiscal deficits and borrowing pressures.

This contributes to macroeconomic stability by easing currency volatility and curbing inflation, pressures that hit low-income households hardest.

Building a fairer, more efficient tax system

The coalition applauded the reforms’ focus on fairness and efficiency. Simplifying tax processes and removing distortions is expected to boost voluntary compliance and create a more business-friendly environment.

“A tax system perceived as fair is more likely to command voluntary compliance,” Nnaemeka said. “This is critical for building a sustainable revenue culture where citizens see taxation not as a burden, but as a civic responsibility tied to visible national development.”

Sustaining the gains: The road ahead

While celebrating the progress, the group issued a note of caution. Sustaining these gains will demand consistent policy implementation, strong oversight, and a firm commitment to prudent spending of public funds.

“It is not enough to collect more; the government must also spend better,” the statement warned. “Transparency in revenue utilisation will ultimately determine whether these reforms translate into enduring public trust.”

The coalition urged the NRS to intensify citizen and business engagement, strengthen enforcement against evasion, and continue deploying digital tools to plug remaining leakages.

President Bola Tinubu charges the NRS chairman, Adedeji, on tax reform. Credit: State House.

Source: Twitter

Laying the foundation for a new fiscal contract

Despite ongoing challenges, the trajectory of Nigeria’s revenue reforms is viewed as a credible pathway to fiscal resilience and inclusive growth. The coalition described the developments as the foundation of “a new fiscal contract between the state and its citizens.”

If sustained with discipline and transparency, these changes hold the potential to align national prosperity more closely with the daily realities of ordinary Nigerians — delivering tangible dividends from economic reform.

NRS publishes phone number to report tax issues

Legit.ng earlier reported that the National Revenue Service (NRS) has published a phone number and an email address through which Nigerians can report tax-related issues to the agency.

Numerous reactions have trailed the enactment of new tax laws in Nigeria. The laws which took effect in January 2026 are expected to expand the tax base for revenue and simplify compliance.

Some of the reactions to the laws include a call from some quarters for their suspension.

Source: Legit.ng