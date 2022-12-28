Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko recently went online to talk about getting hurt and backstabbed by a young lady that she adopted as her daughter

The screen goddess disclosed that her former adopted daughter, Chinenye Eucharia, betrayed her trust and commitment to raising and providing her with a good home

Destiny spoke intensely of how she was backstabbed during an IG session before going on to reveal that she had adopted another girl who she believes won't be as wild as Chinenye

Ace Nollywood actress Destiny Etiko revealed during an IG session that she was recently hurt deeply and badly by someone she loved so much who walked out on her and betrayed her love and trust.

Etiko noted during the session that her former adopted daughter Chinenye Eucharia did her wrong despite all of the sacrifices she made for her to provide her with a good home.

The movie star even further revealed that she bought the Chinenye and iPhone 11pro max, paid for her school fees and bought her clothes so that she never got the feeling of lacking.

However, Etiko noted that Chinenye paid back all of her sacrifices for her with ungratefulness, betrayal and backbiting.

I have adopted a new daughter, my gateman's child

Destiny Etiko in a quick move to troll her ex-adopted daughter revealed that she has now taken custody of a little girl, who is the child of her gateman.

She noted that the Hausa girl she just adopted won't be like her former daughter who was wild, rude, disrespectful, ungrateful and a backbiter.

See Destiny Etiko's post talking about her former daughter while introducing a new one:

See how netizens reacted to Destiny Etiko's revelation about her adopted daughter hurting her

@matete4real

"We hurt Jesus Christ every day of our life still he cares and protects us, sister, you can still forgive her."

@__prettyoma:

"She really love Chineye very much….., when they start seeing money they will start misbehaving, it is well Destiny!"

@__mira92:

"I can totally understand how she’s feeling…..ungrateful people will make u shed bitter tears fr"

@elijahn_son12:

"She collect ur man ….. because I know see how this little girl for her teenage the disrespect u make u no fit forgive her."

@mhiz_lynda:

"She is a teenager, her blood still dey hot. She go still calm down."

@joynnk0512:

"I knw say nah wetin go later happen be this, because you see that girl her gragra too much and I feel she was too much for Destiny to handle."

@kckhorby:

"Must you put this on social media ?? Doing good or publicity stunt ?? Lol."

@god_over_everything12:

"What did she do ? No Dey give us half gist Abeg."

