This article is dedicated to celebrating the hugely revered young Nigerian comedian and skit maker Sabinus who turned a year older today, January 30, 2023

Many know him as Sabinus or Oga Sabinus, but he is a man with many names be it Investor, Mr Funny or even Mumu Man

Sabinus is regarded by many as the most loved and most popular skit maker in Nigeria and his consistency since his big break speaks volumes of his talent and tenacity

In celebration of the super-talented comic, Legit.ng has highlighted a number of traits about Sabinus that have endeared him to many people and why he is the most loved skit maker in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian comedian and skit-maker Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known as Sabinus or Mr Funny, turned a year older today, and he has been trending online all day.

Sabinus is probably the most famous and most loved Nigerian comedian and skit-maker at the moment.

Legit.ng celebrates Sabinus as he turns a year older, by highlighting 5 reasons why he is the most loved and most watched skit maker in Nigeria. Photo credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

And to celebrate this brilliant and super-talented young comic, Legit.ng has highlighted some basic traits about Sabinus that have made him the most loved skit maker in Nigeria at the moment.

1. Loyal and supportive

Emmanuel, as one of his childhood friends called him, is an amazing guy who never forgot where he came from.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Legit.ng in celebrating Sabinus at 28, we reached out to one of his childhood friends Zephyr who had nothing but great things to say about him and even shared a story of how Mr Funny once fought him when they were almost duped by a show promoter.

Zephyr said,

"Sabinus is an amazing person, who never forgot his roots and those he grew up with."

With such comments from a hypeman, it is no surprise to see comics like Twizzy speak highly of him. See Twizzy's post celebrating Sabinus on his birthday below.

Almost every major skit maker in the skit industry has one time or another featured Sabinus in one of their content, if not more.

2. A proper comedian

Sabinus is one of the few Nigerian skit makers who is also a proper comedian. He can hold his own, be it in front of a camera or on a stage.

Oga Funny is one of the few Nigerian skit makers who do not denigrate or objectify women in his comedy. You would rarely see a half-naked lady on any of Sabinus' skits and yet you would get served premium laughter.

This particular trait endears him to both the old and young, and to those with high moral values.

3. Facial Expression

Mr Funny is probably the most facially expressive comic in Nigeria. His facial expression just always gives him an edge.

Sometimes he barely says too much, but his expressions just knock the hat off his fans. Sabinus is the king of facial comedy.

4. Hardwork and consistency

You just have to give it to this young man, he has stayed consistent since he got his big break. In 2022, it is on record that Sabinus produced over 100 short comics and skits videos, that's an astonishing feat.

According to Dateleum, Sabinus is the second most-watched skit maker on Instagram with over 169.6 m views, second only to Broda Shaggi.

He had topped the chart in Q1, Q2 and Q3, only to witness a dip in Q4. However, when it comes to views across YouTube, Facebook Twitter and Instagram, he is still number 1 in Nigeria.

5. Controversy free

Despite being a young man and susceptible to mistakes and the allure of wealth, he has somehow been able to stay controversy-free.

Since he got his big break, the only time Sabinus probably got called out was during the Oko show controversy, where he was accused of collecting money and not showing up.

He, however, came out to explain that he was sick and was willing to make a refund. Also, his scuffle with Friesland Peak milk for using his trademark statement "Sometin hooge".

Comedian Sabinus splashes millions on new mansion, customised swimming pool wows many fans

Popular Nigerian comedian, Sabinus, with the real name Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, has now become the proud new owner of another mansion.

The skit maker, who is no doubt successful in his craft, recently left many fans in awe after photos of his new house started to make the rounds.

The socialite’s fans gushed over impressive photos of the property, which had a swimming pool customized with the comedian’s stage name, Sabinus.

Source: Legit.ng