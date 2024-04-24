Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire and one of her female followers on Instagram had a heated moment recently

The lady took the comments of the movie star to allege that her marriage had hit the rocks and blamed her for it

Peggy, shocked by the statement, boldly called the woman to school her of her essence as a hardworking woman

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has attacked a lady who claimed she coerced her husband, Frederick Leonard, into marriage.

The troll named Adamma Nora assumed the elegant movie star forcefully played her husband into marrying her and claimed that her marriage had hit the rocks.

Peggy Ovire slams troll over her marriage. Credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

"Who doesn't know that when a man is being forced into something e no dey last," the troll alleged.

Peggy took to her Instagram story to share a screenshot of the lady's comment, saying that her write-up made her giggle since she knew her worth as a girl with beauty, brains, and her own bag.

She questioned the possibility of convincing a man into marriage while acknowledging her background as an Urhobo girl.

Peggy further noted that tearing down other women on social media is disrespectful and undermines the strength of women who choose to remain reserved or "quiet" in their actions.

“This got me laughing so hard. Peggy! Beauty, brain & her own bag. Forced my husband to marry me. @adamma_nora You don’t know me oh. Full Urhobo girl. Stop the hate, I’m always in my quiet lane. It’s not my fault your father didn’t teach you how to place value on yourself. I know you still have a crush on him, no vex nah. But tearing your fellow woman on socials, is you undermining the power of a quiet woman”.

See her post below:

Peggy Ovire replies troll. Credit: @pegguovire

Source: Instagram

