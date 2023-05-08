Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest has said that the world unfairly punishes males in comparison to women, particularly when it comes to Father’s Day celebrations

Though it isn’t Father’s Day, Chief Priest argued that the world cares less about men as he compared the events of Father’s Day to Mother’s Day

The self-acclaimed celebrity barman observed that there are no celebrations like those that moms have on their special day

Popular Nigerian socialite Cubana Chiefpriest has lamented the dull marking of Father's Day.

Although it isn’t Father’s Day yet, the self-entitled celebrity Barman compared the instances that happen on Mother’s Day to those on Father’s Day.

Pictures of Cubana Chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

He noted that Father’s Days are usually cold, with little or no hint that something spectacular is being observed, unlike Mother’s Days, where the whole buzz shakes both the internet and reality (churches and neighbourhoods) with celebrations and intentional family moments.

Cheifpriest went on to advise men to take good care of themselves and take time to celebrate themselves, even when the world makes a conscious decision not to do so.

"See, as Father’s Day Cold," he said, "the world is really not nice to Men. I Can’t Even Compare This Day To Mother’s Day, Where You Will See Mothers Being Super Celebrated, Getting Home To Amazingly Made Meals, Oya Check Your Timeline, Home, Church, Neighbourhood, Text Messages, Calls, Etc. Today just be like normal Sunday. Dear Men, Your Happiness Dey Your Hands Make Out Time To Take Care Of Yourself."

See his post below

Social media users react to Chiefpriest’s observation on Father's Day

sinarambo:

"Dam zero luv for the fathers."

ojayspecialone:

"Honestly who else didn’t even know today was Father’s Day ?!!! "

moonlight_okems:

"Chief preist, Na this post I take even know say today na Father’s Day ."

ikukunkemakonam:

"Sadly it's gonna keep being this way.. The earlier we start showing love to our kids the better for us.. Money is not everything.. Providing for the family is different from loving and caring for the kids.. That's the area women are playing us 10:0."

Cubana Chiefpriest rewards boy in viral Peter Obi's photo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Cubana Chiefpriest fulfilled his pledge to Yusuf Alabi, the young boy photographed at Peter Obi’s Lagos rally.

Recall that the socialite had reacted to the viral photo by asking for the boy to be found because he wanted to change his life and get him off the streets.

Chiefpriest located the boy and established communication with him to the joy of Nigerians on social media.

