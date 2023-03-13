Famous Nigerian socialite Cubana Chief Priest has recently been in the public eye after news of him welcoming a child outside his marriage went viral

Days after the news broke, his wife was seen leaving the country with their sons, which many have noted, is unlike Angel

The controversial Insta-blogger, Gistlover, reported the news about the Cubana Chief Priest and his lovechild; the integrity of the information is yet to be confirmed

Nigerian celebrity barman and music promoter Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu better known as Cubana Chief Priest, has been in the news recently after a report of him welcoming a child outside his marriage hit the front page of blogs and news platforms.

According to the famous controversial Insta-blogger, Gistlover, Cubana Chief Priest's marriage was recently rocked by a cheating scandal which resulted in a lovechild.

A video clip of Cubana Chief Priest's wife leaving the country with their sons, just days after news of his infidelity broke, causes a stir online. Photo credit:@_deangels/@cubana_chiefprient

Source: Instagram

Though Pascal and his wife, Angel, have yet to address the scandal publicly, their marriage seems to be on rocky grounds currently.

A video of Pascal's wife leaving the country with their two sons has sparked reactions online.

In the clip shared on her page, she noted that the joy of a wonderful family is a fulfilment of a lifetime.

See the video of Angel and her sons leaving Nigeria:

See the reactions the video stirred online

@saint_lovinae:

"What is this woman’s fault now ? Please stop disrespecting her and know that it’s a tough one for any woman to deal with. Angel my darling, this one shall pass. Don’t leave your husband for any Egyptian."

@bukabiks:

"Some miscreants are here insulting and trolling this innocent woman, as you all are here to@make this woman sad, you will be sad for the rest of your lives, how is this story her business, was she the 1 that slept with the girl?"

@nickiswears_collection_:

"U are not even suppose to post in this moments, yes I know is hard to dilute avoid social media for now."

@chi_mikie:

"You guys defended May Yul-Edochie. Up till now still fighting for her.... This negative comments am seeing here is for what.....?"

@emmynyu:

"Please some of you should stop the negative energy here. Leave this lady alone. Chaii."

@shev_brown:

"De angels no send una papa ooo nothing concern Igbo woman with side tolotolo , Na enjoyment she come yankee for."

@uchesv_:

"Congratulations on the newest addition to the family, na Kenyan babymama be your own Judith Austin."

@chinagorombianca:

"Congratulations co-wife of Kenya baby mama."

@priscy_fav:

"It’s always gonna be women coming to troll this woman. D*mn!!How’s it her fault??Women tearing women down since."

Cubana Chief Priest set to throw lavish white wedding for wife in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chiefpriest, is set to break records in 2023 with his lavish white wedding.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the socialite clarified that next year, 2023, is his love year, and he would give his wife the wedding of her dreams.

According to Chief Priest, the mother of his sons has been patient for seven years, and he has finally saved enough to make her dreams come true.

Source: Legit.ng