Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Maria Chike Benjamin, recently had a lovely photoshoot with her mother

The biracial beauty posed for some studio shots with her British mum, both rocking similar ensembles

Several fans of the Shine Ya Eyes ex-housemates have taken to her comment section to shower compliments on her

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Maria Chike Benjamin may have just revealed where her breathtaking beauty comes from and it is no other than from her mother!

The Big Brother Naija reality TV star's mother came visiting and Maria seized the opportunity to capture some moments in still form.

Photos of the reality TV star and her mum. Credit: @mariachikebenjamin

Source: Instagram

She took to her Instagram page to share some gorgeous photos from their studio photoshoot which saw both mother and daughter in black turtleneck tops.

Sharing the beautiful photos, she captioned:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"First my Mother, forever my friend ♾️Thank you for loving me unconditionally flaws and all. Thank you for always supporting and just being there no matter the situation, when, where or how. Thank you for always being proud of me. Thank you for always speaking love into me. Thank you for being my mother but most importantly thank you being a friend that I’ve always needed."

See post below:

Internet users react to photos of BBNaija Maria and her mum

therealrhonkefella:

"Too beautiful "

sagadeolu:

"Beauty is in the veins"

__preciousandrew:

"The resemblance is amazing ❤️"

lolaomotayo_okoye:

"Beautiful mother and daughter❤️"

shirleyigwe:

"Her mother’s daughter "

anita_okoye:

"Absolutely Stunning "

sleekie9.0:

"Carbon copy "

purie_kinya;

"Now we see where your beauty is from maria"

_tiny_bliss:

"She’s literally your twin❤️❤️"

Tiwa Savage gets a pixie glam hairdo in Ghana, video surfaces online

Tiwa Savage is currently in Ghana and as always, she took her swag with her.

Currently back to her pixie curl era, the Loaded singer was seen getting a touch-up at a salon in the country.

In the video shared on Instagram by blogger, @codedblog, the singer is seen walking into a salon where an attendant proceeds to work on her curly short hair. The end result sees the ebony beauty smiling and showing off her newly done hairstyle.

Source: Legit.ng