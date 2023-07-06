Actress Kemi Korede shocked people with a video of her vibrant 120-year-old grandma, who passed away recently

The actress shared the sad news on Instagram, expressing how much she would miss the old woman

Even though people sympathised with Kemi Korede, they did not fail to let her know her grandma lived well

Actress Kemi Korede returned from hajj to the sad news of her grandmother's passing.

Sharing a video of one of her moments with the old woman, the Yoruba actress revealed that she lived up to 120 years.

Netizens console Kemi Korede as she loses grandma Photo credit: @iamkemikorede

Source: Instagram

In the video, Kemi's grandmother prayed for her, and the actress expressed how much she would miss having her around.

She wrote:

"Iyeye wo wa, omo supare agbogbo Rest well @120yrs my grandma ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ I surely miss you iyeye❤️"

Watch the video below:

Netizens console Kemi Korede

Fans and colleagues of the actress sent in their condolences and did not fail to let her know it should be a celebration of life for her late grandma.

Read the comments gathered below:

realharnike:

"Wow my grandma is 110 now she even send me money last week ❤️❤️❤️ all this old woman are too sweet❤️❤️ she told my mom that help me send this money to my granddaughter in school to eat i was crying when I hear that❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

jumoke_george:

"120yrs! Oore-ofe nla leleyi o. May Mama's soul rest in the bossom of her maker "

toyinhaastrup:

"May her soul Rest In Peace "

bimbooshin:

"May God rest mama’s soul "

tunrasehairpalace:

"Wow she lived a fulfilled life, rest well mama."

adediwurablarkgold:

Grace. Rest in peace Grandma "

remilekunajibola:

"120? This vibrant? Whaoooo. May her soul rest in peace."

debbycanty0:

"We should investigate mama's death ooo,dem kill mama ni ooo,we no go gree."

omotunde_apinke_ogundimu:

"Waaaaooooooo may God rest her precious soul."

iam_pearl_billz23:

"Who killed mama we need to investigate on this Al-jannah firdaus Mama."

moonligt_me:

"That's a celebration of life well spent. May her rest in Peace."

Source: Legit.ng