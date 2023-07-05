Popular Nigerian billionaire and Regina Daniels' husband Ned Nwoko has resumed office, representing Delta state in the House of Senate

The politician's Moroccan wife Laila Charani shared a video showing her husband getting to work for his people

While some people praised and commended Laila, others reminded her she doesn't own Ned Nwoko alone

Ned Nwoko's Moroccan wife Laila Charani has assured the people of Delta State that he will represent them well at the House of Senate.

Laila said this in a post showing off her man, arriving at the House of Assembly, ready to get to work with other senators.

Netizens react as Laila Charani flaunts Ned Nwoko Photo credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

The billionaire's wife is also hopeful that her husband will influence business and cultural ties with her home, Morocco and other Arab countries.

She captioned the post with:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"My husband has resumed work as a senator of this great country. I know he will do well for delta state and nigeria. I am particularly hopeful that he will engender closer business and cultural ties with morocco and and other Arab countries. We give thanks to almighty God.

See Laila's post below:

Netizens react to Laila's video of her husband

The Moroccan beauty's post sparked reactions online, as netizens expressed different opinions.

Read comments gathered below:

the_chicstore__:

"Yes! Flaunt him too. He is also your husband."

ebangha.ethel:

"Keep being a good wife and showcasing ur husband ...he is yours too."

ifejiezeugobi:

"Say “our husband” instead of “my husband”. No be him Dey marry Regina as well?"

dr_stangote_of_yenagoa:

"Your concern now should be how that female senator is laughing with Oga… make pant no shift ooo & another wife added‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️"

stanley_6_to_6:

"Very good don’t give up drag him with them, after all he is a National cake and also working in National Office congratulations @mnslailacharani ❤️❤️❤️"

_deekay_1:

"We all know @regina.daniels is the main character!!!!"

denyquetabby:

"Regina taught people how to appreciate a man..keep up."

zelen_1992:

"Yes keep supporting your husband and posting him . Congratulations on his new position."

ocee_jay:

"Keep posting . Also hire a photographer so your posts & stories are peng !!"

Ned Nwoko shares Eid photo with Moroccan wife and kids

Nigerian billionaire businessman Ned Nwoko joined other Muslims in celebrating Eid.

Ned who is also husband to actress Regina Daniels shared a photo of his other wife, Laila Charani, a Moroccan and their five kids.

They looked like a happy family, and in his caption, Ned wished every family Eid Mubarak.

Source: Legit.ng