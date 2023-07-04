Actress Mercy Johnson loves to show off her children and a recent video got netizens gushing

The mum of four shared a video of her children in a drawing challenge, trying to bring their favourite biscuits to life

While some people pointed out how fast the actress' kids are growing, others gushed over her second daughter's accent

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson's children are a delight to watch and she doesn't shy away from showing them off online.

In a new video on her page, the movie star's kids, down to her last child sat at a table with their pencils and papers ready to draw.

Netizens react to video of Mercy Johnsons's kids Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The mum of four asked each of them how well they can draw their favourite biscuits, and they assured her that they would do well.

The highlight of the video was the actress' second daughter Angel who spoke last with an accent that wowed her fans.

She wrote:

"You need to see how my kids @myyalebread and @sumalfoodsng @ohhhbiscuit.ng challenge went plus i showed them a picture of all our winners and what they drew….you all need to see the results… @theokojiekids."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Mercy Johnson's kids' video

The actress' video got her fans gushing over her kids who according to them, are growing too fast.

Read some of the comments below:

winnie_amaeshina:

"I love them. Angel is so different and unique."

kalos_homes:

"I need come take English lessons from Angel I so love her Accent "

realjudithorji:

"Angel is always from British ooo"

vitamin_tilda:

"The way Purity said “hi mum” how did Divine grow so fast just yesterday she was running naaked into y’all videos God bless your family ma’am ❤️"

ihazamichael:

"Angel accent shakara baby ooh."

cheryl_clothier:

"Kids grows so fastttttttt."

favournice755:

"My divine mercy is the winner "

danielegbule:

"It's Angel's voice and accent for me"

ayam__princess_prisca:

"Na only Angel dey learn diction for school. Her accent so different."

sunnyecheleofficial:

"Our divine she is the winner already "

missnonnytee:

"My little baby ❤️❤️my last baby, always representing"

lady_helen28:

"Angel and her Angelic voice"

itschocobea:

"Wait I Divine that was born just yesterday has grown like this like how bia Divine you drink fertilizer abi you drink manure or dem use dragging machine drag you i actually thought it was Angel tho God bless the Okojie Family "

Source: Legit.ng